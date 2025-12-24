Millie Bobby Brown puts a festive spin on the ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend in sheer tights, boxers and fluffy earmuffs

While most of the fashion set are dressing in luxe latex, sparkly sequins and plunging satin gowns, there are a few notable names who have traded in their traditional party-perfect ensembles for something a little comfier.

On top of that list for crimbo 2025 is, of course, the queen of cosy dressing, Millie Bobby Brown.

Taking to her Instagram account on a cold London night, Millie proved that not all festive ensembles need to twinkle under the mistletoe; in fact, a pairing of itty bitty tiny shorts, a fluffy jumper, sheer white tights and a pair of heels will do just fine.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie's cosy ensemble is high-fashion with a touch of laidback luxury

Posing on a fluffy rug at home, Millie championed the style sphere’s beloved ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend while simultaneously promoting her newest collection under her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills Fashion.

Titled the ‘Snow Bunny’ capsule, Millie styled the brand’s new ‘Eyelash Crewneck’ in lilac and a pair of ‘Softie Seamless Shortie’ shorts in crisp white. Unfortunately for those of us not in the United States, the new collection is only available to US shoppers.

© @milliebobbybrown Adding a pair of heels and sheer tights to any look is a good idea

To add a touch of high-fashion flair to the laidback look, Millie added a pair of white leather pointed-toe pump heels and a set of fluffy white earmuffs, both additions taking the look to all new heights and making it party season-approved.

© Launchmetrics Miu Miu AW23 © Launchmetrics Miu Miu AW23

The ‘underwear as outerwear’ trend has had the style sphere in a chokehold since 2024, with Miu Miu first fuelling the movement, sending a slew of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their A/W 23 show. Since then, notable names, including Victoria Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes have all championed the aesthetic for various different occasions.

A year on from the trend's first inception, fashion fans are still donning it on the world stage, Maura Higgins recently stepping onto the 2025 Fashion Awards red carpet in a sculpted underwear-inspired two-piece from Robert Wun’s Fall 2025 Couture collection.

If you’re thinking of keeping your own Christmas Day outfit cute but cosy, taking style cues from Millie's most recent sheer tights and heels look is sure to secure you the award for best dressed at the family dinner table.