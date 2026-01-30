Pieter Mulier exits Alaïa

After five stellar years that saw Alaïa captivate on the fashion map and rack up impressive commercial momentum, the house and creative director Pieter Mulier are going their separate ways. In a brief statement shared exclusively with WWD on Friday, Alaïa confirmed that Mulier will step down following the brand’s summer-fall 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in March.

While his next chapter remains unconfirmed, industry insiders widely speculate that Mulier is poised to join Versace in Milan, as first reported by WWD on December 17. A formal announcement from the Prada Group, which acquired the legendary Italian label last year, could land as soon as next week.

“We sincerely thank Pieter for his vision and commitment, writing an important chapter in the ongoing evolution of the maison,” noted Myriam Serrano, chief executive officer of Alaïa. “Over the past five years, Pieter and the exceptional team he led have shaped Alaïa’s creative renewal, honoring its heritage and strengthening the maison’s relevance, confidence, and global recognition.”

© WWD via Getty Images Pieter Mulier attends the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

The brand is yet to announce a successor. “The studio will ensure continuity in the interim period until a creative organization is confirmed,” the statement continued, also wishing the beloved designer “every success in his future endeavors; he will always remain part of the Alaïa family.”

© Getty Images Kaia Gerber wearing Alaïa

Alaïa’s legacy of sculptural glamour and flawless tailoring continued to shine under the creative eye of Mulier. Known for elevating the brand’s iconic silhouettes, Mulier has reimagined the house’s signature knit dresses, celebrated for their body-hugging precision and timeless elegance.

The ever-popular Le Teckle bag has quickly become a covetable staple, defined by an elongated body, refined colourways and long, looped handles. Style stars like Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner have been spotted in the label’s striking ensembles, proving Alaïa’s significance in the fashion sphere.