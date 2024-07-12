Margot Robbie serves up 1940s glamour at Wimbledon in draped Alaïa dress

What would a British summer be without the humble polka dot?
The print, sported by fashion’s finest from the current Princess of Wales to Dua Lipa, is synonymous with seasonal style. The latest star to tap into the dot-tastic movement? Margot Robbie, who stepped out on Friday to attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
That’s right, this Barbie is a tennis fan. The pregnant star nodded to heritage style in a draped polka dot dress by Alaïa featuring an asymmetric silhouette and petite black spots peppered upon a cream backdrop.
The 34-year-old paired the classically elegant garment with some black cat-eye shades, while wearing her blonde locks down loose in a cool, casual manner and opted for a sun-kissed beauty glow.
A pair of chunky black, open-toe mules elevated the luxury look, while injecting it with an additional high-fashion edge.
Margot was joined courtside by her husband Tom Ackerley, who wore a preppy beige polo neck and on-trend yellow sunglasses.
This isn’t Margot’s first brush with the royally-approved print. In fact, far from.
The spotted aesthetic was very much a core part of Margot’s Barbie press wardrobe. Included in her string of pink ensembles was a polka-dot pink Valentino dress worn for a Hollywood photo call, featuring a cheeky mini silhouette, a frontal crisscross halterneck and a midriff cut-out.
Moreover, back in 2021, the actress slipped into her go-to pattern while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. A ruched, semi-sheer polka dot mini dress by Magda Butrym was her on-screen outfit of choice, which came complete with corsage detailing and long sleeves.
Margot most recently championed the trend in January 2024. She graced the red carpet at the 5th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards in a blossom pink silk dress by Balmain, replete with ebony dotting, long sleeves and a sharp neckline.