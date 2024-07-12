Margot Robbie serves up 1940s glamour at Wimbledon in draped Alaïa dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



What would a British summer be without the humble polka dot?

The print, sported by fashion’s finest from the current Princess of Wales to Dua Lipa, is synonymous with seasonal style. The latest star to tap into the dot-tastic movement? Margot Robbie, who stepped out on Friday to attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

That’s right, this Barbie is a tennis fan. The pregnant star nodded to heritage style in a draped polka dot dress by Alaïa featuring an asymmetric silhouette and petite black spots peppered upon a cream backdrop.

© Getty Margot Robbie attended day twelve of Wimbledon in a polka dot Alaia dress

The 34-year-old paired the classically elegant garment with some black cat-eye shades, while wearing her blonde locks down loose in a cool, casual manner and opted for a sun-kissed beauty glow.

A pair of chunky black, open-toe mules elevated the luxury look, while injecting it with an additional high-fashion edge.

© Karwai Tang/WireImage The 34-year-old looked timeless in the polka dot dress and open-toe mules

Margot was joined courtside by her husband Tom Ackerley, who wore a preppy beige polo neck and on-trend yellow sunglasses.

This isn’t Margot’s first brush with the royally-approved print. In fact, far from.

© Getty The star showed off her baby bump in the romantically draped garment

The spotted aesthetic was very much a core part of Margot’s Barbie press wardrobe. Included in her string of pink ensembles was a polka-dot pink Valentino dress worn for a Hollywood photo call, featuring a cheeky mini silhouette, a frontal crisscross halterneck and a midriff cut-out.

Moreover, back in 2021, the actress slipped into her go-to pattern while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. A ruched, semi-sheer polka dot mini dress by Magda Butrym was her on-screen outfit of choice, which came complete with corsage detailing and long sleeves.

© Getty Margot wore Magda Butrym polka dots back in 2021, proving the pattern's timeless appeal

Margot most recently championed the trend in January 2024. She graced the red carpet at the 5th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards in a blossom pink silk dress by Balmain, replete with ebony dotting, long sleeves and a sharp neckline.