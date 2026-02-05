It's official, Pieter Mulier is the new creative officer of Versace

Pieter Mulier has been announced as the new creative officer of Italian fashion house Versace. Effective July 1 2026, the Belgian designer’s appointment will mark a new era for the beloved luxury brand following the brief yet popular tenure of former creative director Dario Vitale.

Vitale exited the brand back in December, just days after Prada's acquisition of the house from Capri Holdings. The move was described as a “mutual decision” by Versace, who thanked the former Miu Miu designer for his “outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period,” in a statement shared by Vogue Business.

"When we considered the Versace acquisition, we identified Pieter Mulier as the right person for the brand," said Lorenzo Bertelli, Versace’s executive chairman, in a statement released earlier today.

© Alaia Pieter Mulier will take the reigns at Versace in summer

"We believe that he can truly unlock Versace’s full potential and that he will be able to engage in a fruitful dialogue with the brand’s strong legacy. We are excited to begin this journey together."

Mulier’s transition to Versace came as little surprise to industry insiders, who predicted the move upon hearing that the visionary was leaving Alaïa. The news was confirmed in a brief statement shared exclusively with WWD last Friday, which stated that the brand’s summer-fall 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week in March will be Mulier’s last for the Turkish house.

“We sincerely thank Pieter for his vision and commitment, writing an important chapter in the ongoing evolution of the maison,” noted Myriam Serrano, chief executive officer of Alaïa. “Over the past five years, Pieter and the exceptional team he led have shaped Alaïa’s creative renewal, honoring its heritage and strengthening the maison’s relevance, confidence, and global recognition.”