Meghan Markle's designer dress is perfect for bridesmaids in 2025

Let's be honest: Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan is the 8-part series we’re hoping will cure our January blues.

Whilst we patiently wait for the series that invites us into her home to air on January 15, the trailer has given us a glorious glimpse of what to expect: recipe inspiration, wholesome homegrown content and seriously chic outfits.

Meg is on track to become the socialite answer to Nara Smith, sharing content from her lavish kitchen whilst cooking up a storm (for her celebrity guests including Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer and Roy Choi) and doing so in impeccable outfits.

© Netflix Meghan dons a dress from Ulla Johnson

From designer gems to high street steals, Meghan proved that even whilst outside of official duties, her wardrobe is as glamorous and sophisticated as we expected. And one piece, in particular, could also double up as an on-trend yet timeless bridesmaid dress.

On the promotional cover for the series, Meghan looked ethereal in the blue ‘Freesia Gown’ by New York-based brand Ulla Johnson - the label recognised for ethereal dresses, ultra-feminine silhouettes and impeccable finishing.

Freesia Dress - Ulla Johnson

The elegant dress featured a sleeveless silhouette with a halter style design and a sultry low-back silhouette with crossing straps. Created with blue silk chiffon and featuring a fitted bodice and free-flowing floor-skimming skirt, the piece is light and airy yet elegant and sophisticated, perfect for dancing the night away.

Bridal fashion boutique Grace Loves Lace predicts that light, fresh shades of blue are set to be a major 2025 bridesmaid dress trend.

“The runways of Milan and Paris have embraced this cooler palette, with designers like Chloé and Stella McCartney weaving it throughout their latest catwalk styles," the brand says on its website, "Its versatility shines in both outdoor and indoor settings, from a beach ceremony to a European destination wedding.”