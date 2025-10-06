8 fashion editor-approved autumn buys for under £300

Honestly? I get more excited about shopping for autumn/winter than I ever do for spring/summer. There’s nothing quite like fresh knits, a cosy new pair of boots, or those little trend-led pieces that instantly layer into your existing wardrobe.

Plus, it’s my birthday season - so my love for shopping this time of year is probably ten times more enthusiastic than usual (finding a new luxe-looking yet cosy outfit for my pub gathering is a must)

When I’m buying new pieces, it’s all about versatility. Right now, I’m obsessed with rich, minimalist hues, elegant but interesting silhouettes, and subtle details that make an outfit feel elevated. The best bit? Luxury doesn’t have to cost the earth. There are so many standout buys under £300 that feel expensive, look effortlessly chic, and will instantly refresh your wardrobe for the new season.

What’s on trend right now?

Take it from our Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau, who explains in her AW25 trends report, major trends to look out for include faux fur, whimsygoth (hello dark lace), raised necklines and drapery.

From bags for under £40 to must-have Maje accessories and the Marks & Spencer coat that is guaranteed to sell out, here are 8 autumn buys you need to know about for under £300.