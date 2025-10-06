8 fashion editor-approved autumn buys for under £300

Honestly? I get more excited about shopping for autumn/winter than I ever do for spring/summer. There’s nothing quite like fresh knits, a cosy new pair of boots, or those little trend-led pieces that instantly layer into your existing wardrobe.
Plus, it’s my birthday season - so my love for shopping this time of year is probably ten times more enthusiastic than usual (finding a new luxe-looking yet cosy outfit for my pub gathering is a must)
When I’m buying new pieces, it’s all about versatility. Right now, I’m obsessed with rich, minimalist hues, elegant but interesting silhouettes, and subtle details that make an outfit feel elevated. The best bit? Luxury doesn’t have to cost the earth. There are so many standout buys under £300 that feel expensive, look effortlessly chic, and will instantly refresh your wardrobe for the new season.
What’s on trend right now?
Take it from our Fashion Features Editor, Tania Leslau, who explains in her AW25 trends report, major trends to look out for include faux fur, whimsygoth (hello dark lace), raised necklines and drapery.
From bags for under £40 to must-have Maje accessories and the Marks & Spencer coat that is guaranteed to sell out, here are 8 autumn buys you need to know about for under £300.
Faux Suede Cropped Jacket
Zara
Faux suede is the refined, elegant sister to faux suede - and a style that stands the test of the trend cycles year after year. This Zara piece is perfect for everyday occasions, perfectly pairing with jeans, dresses and everything in between.
Marcel Premium Clean Loafers in Burgundy Leather
ASOS
The clean lines on these loafers are soothing my soul. An elevated, luxurious version of the classic silhouette, this pair look seriously designer.
100% Wool Argyle Knit Sweater
Massimo Dutti
An argyle knit is a must-have this season because the classic, preppy pattern has made a major resurgence. This cool and cosy round-neck is going straight in my basket.
Suede Belt in Dark Brown
Maje
The power of an elegant belt is never to be overlooked. Such an accessory can make or break an outfit, but this brown suede Maje piece will make any outfit look super luxe. The key? the lack of metallic hardware...
Lace-Detail Satin Skirt
Arket
If there's one trend I'm obsessed with this season, it's lace layering. The cool girlies are layering everything from skirts over trousers to mini dresses over jeans. The best part is you can pop this piece away once you're done, and bring it back out for the summer to wear with a t-shirt and flat sandals.
Faux Fur Cow Print Trucker Jacket
Marks & Spencer
The saying 'run, don't walk' has never rung more true than right now. This faux fur cow-print jacket from M&S is insane. Incredibly chic and only £70? It's a need, not a want.
Brown Faux Suede Studded Cross Body Bag
River Island
I already own this bag, and can confirm it's as chic as it looks online - I've also had multiple people ask 'Where is this from?' It comes with a crossbody strap, but I prefer carrying it in my hand or underneath my arm for that added cool-girl touch.
Knitted Alpaca Blend Turtleneck Sweater
NA-KD
First of all, the styling of this piece on NA-KD's website is everything. I'm obsessed with the oversized fit and turtleneck silhouette - the definition of cosy-chic.