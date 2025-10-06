7 key takeaways from the SS26 shows

Fashion month has officially closed its curtains for the season, and oh what a show it was. SS26 came hurtling towards us like a much needed caffeine shot in the latter half of this year. The runways of London, Milan, Paris and New York (and let’s not forget Copenhagen) weren’t just serving up looks, they were serving up pure moods.

For the season ahead, designers collectively decided that subtlety is overrated. Fringe swung hard, mustard shades had their moment in the spotlight and if you thought bubble hems and puffed sleeves were ready to be retired to the subs bench - Roksanda and friends made a solid case for them to stay in the A-team.

Even the so-called basics aren’t safe - with flip-flops now considered luxury shoes (thank you Prada) and shorts have gone so micro we’re practically blushing. So buckle up, as we have rounded up the 7 trends you’ll be obsessing over come 2026. Spoiler alert: they’re anything but boring.

7 Key Takeaways from SS26...

Tactile Textures

© Launchmetrics Fringing swings back into action for SS26

Storming into 2026, it looks like we’ll be flinging fringing wherever we go. Louise Trotter’s debut for Bottega Veneta saw tinsel-esque fringed tops bounce their way down the runway, seeming to defy gravity. Just imagine how one of these bad boys would look on the dance floor next year.

Etro followed suit with metallic fringing adorning bags, belts and jackets alike. While Roksanda’s supersize red, white and black colour palette had the look of a (very chic) electric shock, Ahluwalia opted for long, streaming ribbons in rich oxblood and vibrant cobalt blue.

Mustard vs Ketchup

© Launchmetrics Mustard hues took on ketchup tones for SS26

When it comes to the shades du jour, designers were seemingly seeking inspiration from a café’s condiment section with bright bold mustard shades turning up at Tod's, Ferragamo, Bora Aksu and Saint Laurent.

Meanwhile Blumarine and Fendi went for the ever popular shade of zingy ketchup red, as spotted on incredible floor length dresses and striking suits. Bottega Veneta refused to pick a side and straddled both shades throughout the collection. Delicious.

Joy is back

© Launchmetrics Ashish was an explosion of joy for their SS26 show

It goes without saying that it has been something of a turbulent year, but the runways chose to put a much needed dose of joy front and centre. From Miranda Priestley at the Dolce & Gabbana show - Meryl Streep filming alongside Stanley Tucci and Simone Ashley for The Devil Wears Prada 2 - to an Ab Fab reunion taking place on the front row at Burberry.

Famously joyful Ashish sent his models dancing down the runway for a psychedelic party - dress code: bright colours only. At Versace and Fendi the colour combos were delightful and unexpected, much like the neon colour clash at elegant Erdem.

Taking Up Space

© Launchmetrics The volume was turned up for SS26

If it won’t give us trouble squeezing down the bus aisle, then frankly we’re not interested. Bubble hems were wider than ever seen before (spotted at Mithridate and Kent and Curwen) while mega big shoulders were draped over itsy-bitsy bralets at The Attico and Dolce & Gabbana.

At Saint Laurent, gargantuan gowns billowed down the runway with a Wuthering Heights energy countered by sheer fabrics for a peek of nipple and/or midriff. While Yuhan Wang, Erdem sent dresses strutting down the runway that jutted out at the hips offering beautiful structure, Edeline Lee and Simone Rocha opted for hoop skirts.

The Pencil Skirt

© Launchmetrics Ladylike pencil skirts strode down the SS26 catwalks

The unexpected success of the AW25 runways is forging ahead into spring summer. The pencil skirt - relegated for years - isn’t giving up its moment in the sunshine for SS26. Spotted everywhere from Tory Burch (leather and low-waisted) to Fendi (in lace and lasercut leather), to No21 (perfectly pleated) and Sergio Hudson (lemon sequins.) Something for everyone!

Hushed Luxe

© Launchmetrics Quiet Luxury lives on for another season

Those of you growing tired with the Quiet Luxury trend should look away now, as it shows no sign of waning for SS26. However, for the season ahead there was a whispered update. Yes, the trousers are perfectly pleated and the leather buttery and soft, but ensembles were punctuated by quirky details spotted in and amongst the slick tailoring and camel coats.

At Calvin Klein for example, slip dresses were paired with matching headscarves, while at Tory Burch practical vest tops were peppered with tiny bows and Alberta Ferretti teamed properly grown up dresses with metallic flip flops.

I Forgot My Trousers

© Launchmetrics Trousers aren't invited to SS26

Possibly our favourite trend of the season ahead - as spotted at Missoni who paired shirts and jackets with bikini bottoms for a: ‘trousers? Who are they?’ vibe. Fendi followed suit with shorts that resembled knickers strutting down the runway with matching cardigans. While possibly not suitable for the office or lunches with Grandma, they’re perfect fodder for spring days where the temperature is rising and our mood along with it.