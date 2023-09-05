Kate Moss on the perfect jeans, why everyone needs a white shirt and working with Anine Bing

The supermodel talks about becoming the face of the Scandi brand and her "timeless" style rules…

Scandinavian brand Anine Bing has signed Kate Moss as their new global face.

Considering the label has become the epitome of ‘cool-girl’ wardrobe, there’s no one more fitting for the job than the legendary British supermodel. "As a designer, Kate Moss has been an inspiration for as long as I can remember,” explains Bing, “She is the epitome of timeless beauty and iconic style, embodying everything that Anine Bing stands for as a brand.”

Likewise Moss is a fan, “Anine Bing is the ultimate modern day fashion house. The brand captures the essence of timeless classics but with a rebellious edge.”

Partnering on their AW 2023 campaign, the collection pays tribute to timeless silhouettes with 1990s era-inspired details and a fresh take on rock 'n' roll dressing, which has been a central theme of the Bing brand since its debut back in 2012.

Kate loved the leathers from the shoot

“I loved the leather pieces, they were so soft and luxurious. I also took home the high waisted denim flares from the shoot, as they were the perfect fit,” Moss tells Hello! Fashion.

The two have had brand synergy for a few years as Anine Bing actually have sold T-shirts which feature an image of Kate taken by Terry O’Neill. Considering how long she has been something of a muse for the label, surprisingly the first time Kate actually met the Danish designer was on set to shoot the campaign, “She and her team were so welcoming and easy to be around, it felt very familiar and comfortable,” explained the Croydon born icon, “It was a great day, the atmosphere on set was really calm, the clothes were a perfect fit and they had everything under control, the dream job.”

"I prefer to choose what I wear based on where I’m going and how I’m feeling.”

It’s easy to see why Kate Moss, whose signature style has literally become synonymous with an effortless cool-girl aesthetic, and the edgy quiet-luxury Anine Bing label are a match made in sartorial heaven. Kate affirms, “I haven’t ever really followed trends, I prefer to choose what I wear based on where I’m going and how I’m feeling,” According to Kate, Anine Bing offers, “clothes that are essential, timeless classics with an edge.”

According to Anine, every woman should own a tailored blazer, the perfect white T-shirt, a great pair of denim jeans, a pair of leather trousers, a pair of leather boots and a pointed-toe heel or flat that’s easy to dress up or down. As for Kate, “We have very similar choices.... A classic men’s cashmere jumper and a tux you can take from day to night I think are essential too. Every wardrobe needs a white shirt and the one in this collection is perfect.”

We’ll have what Kate’s having.