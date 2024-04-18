High street shopping: 10 things from Massimo Dutti that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Massimo Dutti.

1/ 10 Embroidered Print Dress Massimo Dutti With holiday season approaching, we're finding our key pieces now to see us through. With its oversized style and sketched floral print, this is the perfect piece to pack for your getaway. Whether you throw on over a bikini or pair with strappy sandals for your evening out, this versatile dress is a must have. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 2/ 10 Strappy Sandals With Metal Detail Massimo Dutti We love a strappy sandal and the gold detailing on this pair gives such a sleek addition. Made from cowhide leather with a suede finish, you'll be reaching for these year after year and they'll slot firmly into a capsule wardrobe. £99.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 3/ 10 Cotton Voile Blouse Massimo Dutti We're always on the hunt for the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' top and we think we may have just found it. We love its stylish shirred detailing and flowing fit. £59.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 4/ 10 Nappa Leather Mini Tote Bag With Long Strap Massimo Dutti There's no such thing as owning too many handbags and this one is going straight into our basket. This would make the perfect everyday bag in its chocolate leather tone - its giving us serious designer vibes. £249.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 5/ 10 Long Flowing Skirt Massimo Dutti There's nothing more we love in the summer than a floaty, loose skirt and this bright red number ticks every box. It oozes elegance with its vibrant tone and asymmetric hem. For a casual take, pair it with a plain white tee and sandals. £129.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 6/ 10 Cropped Trench Coat With Cuff Detail Massimo Dutti If there's one piece every fashion fanatic should have in their wardrobe its a trench coat. The cropped iteration have really been having their moment lately and is great for all seasons, worn over floaty dresses in spring and teamed with chunky knits in winter. £149.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 7/ 10 100% Linen Waffle-Knit Wide-Leg Trousers Massimo Dutti There's just something about linen that is so timeless, chic and makes you feel so put together. We love the taupe colourway and the waffle-knit finish gives a subtle textured finish. You'll be reaching for these time and time again during summer. £99.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 8/ 10 Choker Necklace With Flower Detail Massimo Dutti Floral jewellery for SS24 was a huge trend across the runways, and we're not talking dainty pieces, we mean big, standout iterations. As seen on the runways of Simone Rocha, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood and Holzweiler - we blooming love this necklace. £69.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 9/ 10 Printed Swimsuit With Criss Cross Back Massimo Dutti If there's one thing we treat ourselves to each summer season, its new swimwear. This zebra printed number is so on trend for SS24 and the square neckline and criss cross back finish is so chic. All you need to finish the look is a beach and cocktail in hand... £69.96 AT MASSIMO DUTTI 10/ 10 Dress With Gathered Neckline And Back Tie Massimo Dutti There's nothing we love more for the summer season than vivid colours. This halterneck number oozes elegance - we can picture ourselves wearing it whilst having dinner on a terrace. Style it with strappy sandals and simple jewellery to keep all eyes on the dress. £149.00 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

