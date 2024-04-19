The 17 fashion accessories that are trending this season

Each season, when watching the runway shows, some trends are clearer than others. It’s easy to focus on the clothing trends, but you need to also pay attention to accessories too.

Accessories have the ability to make or break an outfit. Sunglasses for summer are a no brainer. Jewellery is a quick and easy way to instantly lift any outfit. The wrong shoe could ruin the whole thing. There’s so much that accessories bring to a look, so it's important to consider and integrate them in the same way you would clothing trends.

Whether it’s micro-trends you love or the overarching bigger trends, there’s always something that you can incorporate into your own style and wardrobe. You don’t need a wardrobe full of trend-led pieces as we know they can be instantly changeable, and what’s in this season won’t be the next. Always remember to only buy if you love it and not just for the sake of it, and ensure you will get your cost-per-wear out of things.

Here, we round up the 17 accessories you seriously need on your radar for summer.

Red

Kicking things off, red comes as no surprise. All of its iterations were huge on the SS24 runways, from cherry, to merlot, to burgundy, to oxblood. We’ve seen it trickling down from the top designers to the high street and we can’t get enough of the hue. With the deeper tones, view them as a neutral when it comes to styling to easily slot them into your existing wardrobe, and use brighter shades as for a standout statement piece.

We love this simple silhouette - a style like this is an easy way to incorporate the colour into your wardrobe. Pair with gold jewellery to match the bags hardwear. £385.00 AT DEMELLIER

The Bags:

Woven

A basket bag for summer is a given, but this season we’ve seen an update on the style staple. Woven styles were more prevalent this season than we’ve seen in a while, featured amongst Chanel, Sacai, JW Anderson and Gabriela Hearst. From leather to bold fringing to fun shapes to the timeless basket in a new style.

This bag is going straight into our suitcase for our summer getaway. It's a great size to fit all your beach essentials in - don't forget your suncream. £635.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Oversized clutch

Fashion can be a fickle thing. Long forgotten are the micro-mini bags that barely fit a lipstick in them, this season is all about the oversized clutch that fits more than Mary Poppins handbag. We’re taking our styling inspiration from none other than Stormzy’s stylist, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe. Use your clutch to inject a bright hue into a pastel-toned outfit, and the key thing is wearing it with confidence.

No-one does a handbag quite like Cult Gaia, and this silver number is no exception. Its silver woven finish will have you reaching for it for every event. £330.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Circular

This Louis Vuitton bag is top of our wishlist

Spherical silhouette bags boomed in AW23 and show now signs of slowing down for the SS24 season. Featured in Hermès, Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton’s shows, we can’t get enough. Their shape alone sets them apart and adds an statement finish to any look.

Bottega Veneta's Jodie bag is a must-have. It's classic woven style and knotted handle sets it apart from the rest. £1,170.00 AT MYTHERESA

Cargo-esque

We love the checked print and bow details on this Acne Studios bag

Following the cargo-trouser revival last year, it has evolved into our accessories. Pockets galore and utterly practical, Simone Rocha, Fendi and Max Mara have convinced us this Y2K inspired piece is a must-have. They’re definitely handy for a holiday, just try not to lose your passport in it.

With it's multiple pockets and pouches, your phone, lipstick and keys can each have their own compartment. £329.00 AT PINKO

The Shoes:

Pointed

The pointed toe had spearheaded the footwear scene since their revival in Miu Miu’s AW23 show. This season, seen at Saint Laurent, Ferragamo and Prada, their return is still in full swing. The sophisticated style adds an elegant finish to any outfit and instantly elevates any look.

A mule is a capsule wardrobe staple. This pastel-hued Aeyde pair are perfect for summer. £330.00 AT AEYDE

Strappy sandals

This simple style sandal is so chic

Whilst chunky sandals have dominated the last few summer seasons, this year we’re heading back to something a bit more lowkey. Chanel, Hérmes and Miu Miu reintroduced the classic strappy sandal and elevated style flip-flops. The quiet luxury trend shows no sign of slowing down and this style slots right in.

Add interest to a simple style with texture. We love the croc finish on this Zara pair and their chocolate tone will easily work with every piece in your wardrobe. £29.99 AT ZARA

Platforms

Gucci embraced the preppy trend

If the dainty, ladylike styles aren’t for you, the alternative, edgier shoe trend this season is the platform. Stomping their way through shows at Molly Goddard, Gucci, Simone Rocha and Roberto Cavalli. This season, we’ve got all different kinds from a heeled platform, to a flatform to a loafer style - what’s your poison?

You'll be reaching for this Jimmy Choo pair year after year. It's contrasting coloured platform soften the bright hue of the pink and make it more wearable with a number of different pieces. £675.00 AT JIMMY CHOO

Ballet flats

It comes as no surprise that the ballet flat is included. They’ve been everywhere this year so far and we don’t see signs of them slowing down any time soon. Mesh, studded, sparkled, buckled, strappy: long gone are the days of the twee style, it’s had an edgy update. Spotted on the runways of Chanel, Burberry, Versace and Loewe, it’s time to invest in a pair and embrace the trend.

A way to ease yourself into the ballet flat trend if you're not sure if its for you is to opt for a simple, basic style. Work out if it fits within your wardrobe before branching into embellished pieces. £45.99 AT MANGO

The Jewellery:

Silver

Silver jewellery has been in its comeback era for the past couple of seasons now. From big, bold style to dainty, everyday pieces, there’s a style to suit every need. If you’re not ready to stow your gold away for good, don’t be afraid to mix metals and incorporate both into your look.

For a stacking effect without having to buy multiple rings, opt for a style like this. Its crossover finish give the illusion of it, without having to buy more than one. £80.00 AT MONICA VINADER

Cuffs

Worn solo for a minimalist style, or go for a maximalist take and get stacking, the cuff is officially back. It’s a quick piece to put on but gives an effortlessly chic finish and will instantly elevate a look. This is another one to experiment with mixing metals.

This simple twisted gold cuff is a chic, timeless style. Wear alone or paired with others. Don't be afraid to mix metals and finishes to enhance the look. £75.00 AT ASTRID & MIYU

Pearls

Pearls are no longer reserved for the ladylike, quintessential style, but now come in a number of different iterations from baroque to seed to freshwater. They’re a must-have piece to take on your summer getaway with you and will add a feminine charm to any outfit, or the perfect piece for a bride.

An earring is a quick, easy way to incorporate a trend. This drop style can be worn for a number for occasions, and will easily slot themselves into your everyday wardrobe. £98.00 AT MEJURI

Statement earrings

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Now these are what we call a statement earring

The easiest accessory to add to boost any ensemble. The statement earring is the hardest working piece in your jewellery box and can instantly elevant any outfit. Embrace it into your own style in a number of ways - whether that’s a bold, bright staple, an all gold, drop or a colourful, quirky shape.

A statement earring doesn't need to cost the earth. Try your favourite high-street stores for quirky, out there styles. Incorporate two trends in one with this floral pair. £49.95 AT MASSIMO DUTTI

The Sunglasses:

Aviator

The aviator is a timeless silhouette that we don't really see go out of style, the aviator has had an update for SS24. From coloured lenses to quirky shaped frames, it's come a long way since its debut in the 1930’s.

Making their debut in Saint Laurent's SS24 show, we love this quirky frame take on the classic aviator. Match your jewellery to the hardware and opt for gold to tie your look together. £380.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

Cat-eye

The cat-eye frame is a perennial favourite. It never truly goes out of style, but this year we’ve definitely seen a rise in their popularity. The classic yet contemporary style helps to highlight cheekbones and flatter features.

There's nothing more chic and crisp for summer than milky tones. We love this creamy coloured Le Specs pair, all we need now is a sunny destination and cocktail in hand. £51.38 AT LE SPECS

Tinted lenses

© Jeremy Moeller We love this all-red ensemble

“Seeing the world through rose-tinted glasses” has never been more relevant than now. The tinted-lense sunglasses add a pop of colour to any outfit. To style, add a pair to a plainer outfit for a focal point, or pair with a printed look for a statement finish.

A tinted lense doesn't have to be bold and bright. If you're nervous about trying the trend, opt for a pastel pair to ease yourself in, and if you like it, why not go brighter. £630.00 AT LINDA FARROW

Colourful frames

© Jeremy Moeller We love how Karin Teigl's sunnies match her bag

Colourful framed sunglasses will enliven any outfit. Take note from Karin Teigl and pick out colours from your outfit for your frames to tie your look together. Another way to style is adding bright frames to a neutral look to inject some colour into it.

No-one does bold, statement pieces quite like Loewe. This cherry red pair will elevate any outfit and ticks off two trends in one. £260.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: I chose pieces based on each trend and ensured that they were all different, to give a wide range of styles and prices.

Brand: Everything on this list is from a range of brands, from high-street to designer.

Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

