Boat shoes are back: here's how the fashion set is styling them

Love or loathe them, there’s no hiding from the fact that Miu Miu has taken the humble deck shoe and turned it into the next viral sensation on the footwear scene.

Move over mesh ballerinas, there’s a new flat in town and it’s seriously dividing opinions. This ‘Marmite’ shoe isn’t new and it isn’t flashy - unlike the mesh and crystal incarnations that we’ve seen polarising our Instagram feeds, courtesy of Alaia. In fact, it’s the exact opposite and might already be a familiar fixture in your Dad’s wardrobe.

It’s not the first time that Dad footwear is back in business (hello, Dad sandals!) and judging by our favourite influencers, who have fallen hook, line and sinker for the latest ‘It’ shoe, it won’t be the last.

© Instagram / @miumiu Miu Miu's £660 leather boat shoes © Getty Images A model walks the runway in boat shoes during the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 show

Lucy Williams, Blanca Mira and Pernille Teisbaek are just a handful of our favourite fashion girls who have, quite literally, jumped onboard the trend.

Making like the Miu Miu catwalk and teaming her pair with preppy knitwear and low-slung jeans for a seriously collegiate vibe, Lucy Williams has school-boy dressing down to a tee, effortlessly making everything look cool and leaving us pondering if indeed we need the deck shoe in our life too?

© Instagram / @lucywilliams02 Lucy Williams in those Miu Miu suede boat shoes

Scandi-born and based Pernille Teisbaek offers up a summer styling alternative, casually throwing on her Miu Miu’s with a belted mini t-shirt dress and blazer, in a head-to-toe look from the Italian fashion house.

© Instagram / @pernilleteisbaek Pernille wearing head-to-toe Miu Miu on holiday

While Blanca Miro Scrimieri masterfully tackles this in-between transitional weather by teaming her paperbag trousers and barn jacket with summer accessories by way of a raffia bag and yep, you guessed it, the shoe of the summer.

© Instagram / @ blancamiro Blanca Miro does 'borrowed from the boys' in a look from Mango

Leandra Medine Cohen shows us that deck shoes aren’t just for the boardwalk, as she embraces the trend for a spin around the city. Her suede fringed version gives her blazer and jeans combo an off-duty edge that we can see ourselves getting onboard with.

© Instagram / @leandramcohen Leandra Medine Cohen shows off her preppy side

So if the preppy posh boy aesthetic is something you already lean towards - think rugby tops and cotton-twill blazers - then you've met your match. Now, where we did we put the keys to our yacht...