Amazon Fashion teams up with luxury resale platform Hardly Ever Worn It

Amazon Fashion EU has announced that its high fashion division, Luxury Stores, is collaborating with Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI): a London-based resale platform for pre-owned designer items.

The collaboration aims to offer customers a new way to purchase luxury items on Amazon, inviting them to shop "luxury finds, loved before". People in the UK, Germany, Spain and Italy can browse clothing, shoes, accessories and jewellery from a variety of brands including Chanel, Celine, Bottega Veneta and Loewe, to name just a few. All items are either never or "hardly ever" worn by users selling their luxury pieces on the platform.

"This collaboration with Luxury Stores at Amazon in Europe allows Hardly Ever Worn It to deliver their luxury resale offering to an even wider audience, giving customers a new way to shop that meets their evolving taste and interest in pre-owned luxury goods," a press release explained.

"The introduction of pre-owned goods on Luxury Stores at Amazon in Europe comes with a meticulous pre-screening process designed by Hardly Ever Worn It, ensuring the highest quality of each item."

© Ben Weller Amazon Fashion x HEWI

The platforms inaugurated the collaboration with a "fresh spring campaign" shot by Ben Weller and styled by Ashlee Barrett-Bourmier, where models Ikram Abdi and Noel Capri are dressed in dopamine-inducing pieces from Hardly Ever Worn It’s luxury brands.

"Our collaboration with Amazon is a testament to our commitment to making high-end circular fashion accessible to a diverse and wide-reaching audience," HEWI founder Sharon Wolter-Ferguson said in a press release. "By joining one of the world’s most trusted marketplaces, we are able to bring this to fruition, enabling more people to experience the joy of resale."

HEWI is a key player in the pre-loved market, and was founded by Sharon 12 years ago in 2012. Though interest in thrifting has risen tremendously over recent years (no thanks to Gen Z's driving influence in sustainable shopping), back in 2020, 23 supermodels - including Bella & Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss & Paloma Elsesser - donated pieces to HEWI from their personal wardrobes for auction, before a newfound obsession with sustainable shopping was evident.

Amazon is constantly evolving its fashion sector to reach wider audiences. After collaborating with influencers for the first time in autumn 2023, Vice President of Amazon Fashion EU Ruth Diaz told Hello! Fashion: "We want customers to find everything they want that's inclusive of all styles, all sizes, and budgets. From our luxury store, to well-known brands to emerging labels that are relevant for the local market. Working with influencers helps us to reach specific audiences and help them get inspired."

HEWI via Luxury Stores is available to shop now.