Sienna Miller perfects the 'no trousers' trend in dreamy sheer dress

Sienna Miller has once again proven that she will be the ultimate style icon for as long as she shall live.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star, who gave birth to a baby girl at the end of last year, stepped out to celebrate socialite Lady Bute's 25th birthday, and her dress perfected fashion's most controversial trend of the season.

In images shared by Annie's Ibiza founder and creative director Annie Doble, Sienna stunned in the 'Cobweb Pearl Gown' from the brand.

© Instagram / @anniedoble Sienna dazzled in a cobweb-inspired dress by Annie's Ibiza

Created from silk mesh, the sheer, floor-length gown features hand-beaded crystals designed in the shape of a cobweb which the brand explains "takes inspiration from nature's great seamstress, the spider."

MORE: Sienna Miller just broke this age-old fashion rule on date night - and pulled it off "

Sienna wore a nude bodysuit underneath, designed to be seen, under her mesmerising dress, and demonstrated how to pull off the 'no trousers' trend in the chicest way possible.

© Instagram / @anniedoble Her daring dress perfected the sheer dressing trend

"The trend first made waves mid-last year, with Miu Miu making the first move, sending a model in a pair of beaded silk “panties” down the catwalk of their AW23 show," says Hello! Fashion's Orion Scott, "Since then the itty bitty micro mini’s trend has surged to stardom amongst the world's fashionable elite, sported by the likes of Bella Hadid while out and about on the NYC streets, Kendall Jenner on her Instagram and most recently by Kristen Stewart while out and about in NYC and Victoria Beckham on her Instagram."

It's not just on street style agendas that the 'less is more' trend is taking over. Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor wore a sophisticated black chiffon two-piece to a pre-Bafta dinner earlier this year, and Kate Beckinsale had a major 'no trousers' moment at the Golden Globes.

Once again Sienna has proven she's undefeated in the fashion realm.