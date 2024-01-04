7 Vegan-friendly fashion brands to add to your wardrobe now

Adopting a cruelty-free fashion agenda is now easier than ever thanks to state-of-the-art technology and advancements in textiles. Vegan fashion no longer means having to sacrifice style, durability, quality and practicality.

“Many of us are familiar with common vegan fabrics such as cotton and polyester. But in the 21st century, business in vegan fashion is booming,” says PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals ) - a non-profit animal rights organisation.

“Clothes and accessories made from hemp, bamboo, and other animal-free materials are now commonplace. They can also be made from innovative and sustainable materials such as cork, mushrooms, pineapple leaves, apple peels, other fruit waste, or recycled plastics.”

How we chose:

: It's important to note that some of these brands are vegan-friendly rather than vegan, meaning that although they have vegan collections, they may still use fabrics like recycled wool in other products (which, although reduces waste and lessens environmental impact, still originates from a sheep and therefore wouldn't be considered vegan). Though not every brand expresses its vegan/vegan-friendly status on its website, we’ve looked for brands that are either: on PETA’s approved list of vegan brands; brands rated good or great on Goodforyou’s brands rating system; are committed to cruelty-free fashion, or all of the above. Style : While staying committed to finding cruelty-free brands, we’ve still found ones that are modern and stylish and are either on trend for right now or are timeless.

: While staying committed to finding cruelty-free brands, we’ve still found ones that are modern and stylish and are either on trend for right now or are timeless. Product: We’ve tried to find brands that stock a variety of cruelty-free products, from jeans to bags to jumpers.

7 Vegan-friendly Brands to have on your radar:

Ninety Percent Oban Dress Ninety Percent Editor's Note: NP states on its website that it is a vegan brand: "From our low-impact, vegan materials to our responsible factories, we ensure that every place, person and creature in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect." To be honest, I could have listed everything from NP’s website - the silhouettes are modern and fluid, the styles are ultra elegant and it oozes major ‘quiet luxury’ vibes. This dress crafted from a blend of organic cotton and sustainable TENCEL™ caught my eye because it reminded me of similar dresses on the AW23 runways. I’m obsessed with the ruched body and balloon sleeves. £230.00 £138.00 AT NINETY PERCENT

Vendula Kitty's Diner Grace Bag Vendula Editor's Note: Vendula states it’s a vegan brand and uses “touchy-feely, animal-friendly vegan leather and bright synthetics. We spend a lot of time sourcing the right materials and components from around the world to make our range affordable. And we manufacture our own pieces so we can adhere to our exacting quality standards.”

Venula has the coolest, quirkiest collection of handbags and accessories. I love this retro diner-style bag in metallic turquoise. As somebody who wears minimalistic clothing, I think a statement accessory is perfect for giving a look some oomph, and this piece will certainly do the job.

£125.00 AT VENDULA

Pangaia 365 Signature Hoodie Pangaia Editor's Note: Pangaia's animal rating is 'good' on goodforyou, plus its wool is accredited by the Responsible Wool Standard. Not only do they focus on sustainable and vegan materials, but also promise to sparsely use vegan leathers that derive from fossil fuels, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU) Pangaia has become an influence favourite over the last few years. Known for its excellent quality loungewear, this neutral hoodie is perfect for pairing with anything from leggings to jeans and a blazer.

£140.00 AT PANGAIA

Mashu Calliope Bag Mashu Editor's Note: Mashu is a PETA-approved brand creating fashion-forward accessories that "puts the conservation of natural resources, and protection of people and animals first in their creation process. Since its inception in 2017, the brand has become the go-to for those seeking to style without compromising on sustainability" Mashu’s bags are as unique as they are elegant. This structured handbag with the brand’s signature ‘wiggle’ handle speaks volumes without having to say much. It features an internal branded pocket and comes with a detachable crossbody strap £345.00 AT MASHU

Organic Basics True Tee Organic Basics Editor's Note: Organic Basics is a Cruelty-Free-rated PETA brand. It explains on its website ” We use recycled, recyclable, plant-based, and organic materials, ethical means of production, and only collaborate with people, factories, and companies that are as passionate as we are about making good basics without harming the planet in the process.”

Basics including underwear, vest tops, and t-shirts are a necessity. Organic Basics has an impressive range of must-have products, including the ‘True Tee’ t-shirt which comes in at least 12 colours. Pair this navy tee with slim-leg jeans and loafers for the ultimate Parisian cool look.



Stella McCartney Pearl Jeans Stella McCartney Editor's Note: Listed on PETA’s ‘Eco, Vegan-Friendly Clothing Brands Belong in Your Closet’, the brand says on its website: We always stand by our vegan and cruelty-free principles at heart and each Stella formulation is made with at least 99% natural-origin ingredients.”

Stella needs little to no explanation. One of the most sought-after luxury brands in the world, and one of the only ones wholly committed to sustainability. I’m major fan of its handbags, jeans and tailoring. These organic cotton jeans with faux pearls are perfect for elevating any look. Pair with a crisp white t-shirt for daytime, or a boxy blazer and heels for the evening.

£534.00 AT STELLA MCCARTNEY

BEEN London Phone Holder BEEN London BEEN uses Vegan and Recycled leather only. Its vegan-friendly bags, wallets and accessories collection uses PETA-certified Piñatex leather made from discarded pineapple leaves, and innovative AppleSkin™, which is made using the industrial waste of apple juice production.

BEEN have a stunning collection of minimalistic accessories, perfect for those wanting something versatile and timeless. I love this phone case holder with a discreet card holder slot at the back. The strap is also adjustable to make it shorter or longer depending on style preference.

£135.00 AT BEEN LONDON

Why you should trust me:

Lauren is Hello! Fashion’s resident digital writer, covering all things fashion and lifestyle - from the latest celebrity trends to bridal fashion, influencer street style to the best pieces to shop this season. You’ll also find her trying out the latest fashion trends every month, interviewing industry moguls for our Fashion Insider series, and finding the chicest things to do in London.



HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.