Anne Hathaway rocks two sheer outfits in one day

Queen of the silver screen Anne Hathaway just proved once again that she’s our spring 2024 style muse, serving up not one but two seriously chic ensembles while out and about in New York yesterday on officially ‘it’ girl business.

The first look on the fashion agenda yesterday consisted of an Andy Sachs-approved sheer cerulean blue two-piece set from Simkhai’s spring 2024 collection. She styled the striking skirt and tank set, which featured a funky ruffled-frill hem with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps in the same shade and her beloved oversized sunglasses.

For her second standout style statement of the day, she traded in her sheer twin set for a Patou SS24 white mini-dress and matching short-sleeve jacket, a pair of white opaque tights, pointed-toe pumps, a shoulder bag in the same ivory hue and the same sunglasses as her bold blue ensemble.

Over the last few weeks, Anna has been serving up some serious looks while on the press tour for her new romantic comedy film The Idea Of You, which debuts on Amazon Prime later this week on May 2nd. Just yesterday she was seen turning heads in a three-piece leather suiting look which had fans swooning. Before that, she was spotted sporting the mob-wife trend in a black tank top and chunky silver chain look to sit courtside at an NBA game.

Her lust-worthy looks come just days before the world's most anticipated fashion spectacle, leading us to wonder what Anne and her celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who is also responsible for many of Selena Gomez’s glamorous looks, might have up their sleeve come next Monday’s Met Gala extravaganza.