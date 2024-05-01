Spring's wardrobe hero is here: the barn jacket

If you’re tired of trying to dress for this somewhat fickle weather we’re having, you’re certainly not alone. Luckily, we’ve found the hero buy that’ll see you through spring in style and help to tackle the conundrum of what to wear during those tricky transitional days. Thanks in part to Prada and their SS24 runway, the unassuming barn jacket - also known as a chore coat - is now the only piece of outerwear you’ll need in your locker for spring.

The runway version retails for a cool £3,300, so while we’re not advocating that you rush out and buy the real deal, here’s some serious style inspiration from the likes of Emili Slindev and Lucy Williams. Who, luckily for us, are wearing much more affordable versions of the jacket of the season.

Lucy Williams

© Instagram / @lucywilliams02 Hiding from the rain in a Barbour barn jacket

First up, Lucy Williams shows us how she’s armed for spring showers in Barbour’s ‘Hutton’ jacket. Paired with dark denim and a woven bag from Dragon Diffusion, the oversized coated cotton jacket with its boxy pockets and relaxed fit, looks just as at home in the city as it would for the country pursuits it was designed for.

Emili Sindlev

© Getty Images Pairs with even the most ladylike of ensembles

Influencer Emili Sindlev gives her Miu Miu ensemble a down-to-earth dose, by casually throwing a mens Carhartt ‘Detroit’ jacket over a prim pencil skirt and twinset combo during Paris Fashion Week.

Thora Valdimars

© Getty Images Wear oversized like Thora for extra style points

Rotate designer Thora Valdimars also opts for a Carhartt jacket in an extremely oversized fit, this time in a faded grey version with contrasting black corduroy collar. We love how it adds instant cool and works to dial down a dressy fringed dress and Saint Laurent heels.

Pernille Teisbaek

© Getty Images Pernille wearing the Prada version hot off the runway

Pernille Teisbaek wears Prada’s runway version in an aubergine hue for a rainy day in Paris - and brings back the pedal pusher while she’s at it. The matching berry-hued Birkin naturally adds major style kudos.

Ivana Mentlova

© Instagram / @ivanamentlova Seeking shelter in the dreamiest of jackets

Probably our favourite version of them all - thanks to its slouchy drop shoulders, the undone edging and that camel colour that pairs so perfectly with denim - this Prada piece worn effortlessly by designer Ivana Mentlova has become our ultimate outfit crush. Sigh.

The Prada version may be out of reach, but with plenty of classic options on the high street, we’re now armed with outfit ideas for the next time the weather decides to throw us every season in one day...