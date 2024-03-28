High street shopping: 10 things from River Island that look expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is River Island.

1/ 10 Beige Button Front Waistcoat River Island Sleek tailored pieces are an essential for any capsule wardrobe. Style this waistcoat with white jeans for a casual look, the matching trousers for an instant put-together look or a black satin midi skirt for a night out with the girls. £38.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 2/ 10 Red Textured Stripe T-Shirt River Island With its textured fabric and boxy shape, this tee will easily slot into your everyday wardrobe. The styling options are so versatile with a piece like this: jeans, tailored trousers, denim skirt - what would you choose? £30.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 3/ 10 Brown Gladiator Flatform Sandals River Island Gladiator sandals are having their comeback moment. Spotted on the runways of Tom Ford, Dior and Alberta Ferretti, they will definitely be donning our summer wardrobes. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 4/ 10 Orange Flower Stud Earrings River Island A statement earring is a quick way to instantly elevate an outfit. Also a trend for the maximalists: the bigger and bolder, the better. £14.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 5/ 10 Blue Stitched Denim Shift Mini Dress River Island Denim is a cult fashion favourite, and the denim dress is really having it's moment this year. We're loving its revival and will definitely be adding one to our summer wardrobe. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 6/ 10 Khaki Embroidered Waistcoat River Island This embroidered waistcoat is ticking off two trends in one: cowgirl-core meets boho-chic. Add a denim short and wear over a white tee, throw on some gladiator sandals (or cowboy boots to really embrace the western edge) and you're ready. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 7/ 10 Navy Satin Animal Print Slip Maxi Dress River Island This is one of those dresses that will be the hardest working piece in your summer wardrobe and you'll bring it out year after year. You can wear something like this to any occasion: your friends garden party, a fancy dinner, a casual summer stroll, it ticks every box. £40.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 8/ 10 Black Mesh Studded Mary Jane Ballet Pumps River Island The mesh ballet pump trend shows no signs of slowing down any time soon, so if you haven't yet jumped on the bandwagon, get yourself on it. These give the Alaïa pair a run for their money. £35.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 9/ 10 Brown Textured Midi Skirt River Island A neutral-toned midi skirt is such a versatile piece in a summer wardrobe. Take it on your summer getaway to throw on over a bikini, pair it with the matching top or with a white tee, its chic design makes it appropriate for any occasion. £28.00 AT RIVER ISLAND 10/ 10 Cream Embellished Square Sunglasses River Island With the grey clouds disappearing and the sun creeping back in, we've already got our sunnies out. We love the marble finish on this pair. £18.00 AT RIVER ISLAND

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.