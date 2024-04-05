High Street Shopping: 10 things from Reserved that look so expensive

As we all know, the fashion world seems to be playing on fast-forward at the moment - new trends are coined almost weekly and designer brands are dropping exclusive collections left, right and centre. To be honest, it’s hard to keep up, but the hardest part is trying to keep up without putting yourself into financial ruin.

Luckily for us who don’t have the luxury of shopping designer every month, the high street is full of gems that look expensive but actually sit in the more affordable sphere.

Each week we round up 10 things from the high street that look like the real deal, this week's spotlight is Reserved.

1/ 10 Ladies' Jacket Reserved With spring upon the horizon, we're stowing away our chunky knits and moving into our transitional wardrobe. A denim jacket is great for those chillier days - we love the floral embroidered detailing on this khaki number. £59.99 AT RESERVED 2/ 10 Wide Leg Faux Leather Trousers Reserved Leather trousers are always a great go-to alternative to jeans. We love this brown pair instead of the harshness of the usual black iteration. £35.99 AT RESERVED 3/ 10 Ladies' Rucksack Reserved Finding a stylish rucksack is not an easy task but this one ticks every box for us. Whether you're using it for your work laptop or out exploring with friends at the weekend, it works for both kinds of occasions. £29.99 AT RESERVED 4/ 10 Lingerie Maxi Dress Reserved A satin slip dress is a capsule wardrobe must have. We love the lace detailing on this pastel blue number. Pair over a white tee with trainers for a casual feel, or dress it up with strappy sandals and a clutch for an evening on the town. £49.99 AT RESERVED 5/ 10 Maxi Skirt Reserved We've been spotted these balloon style maxi skirts everywhere already this season, so we're definitely going to invest ahead of summer! Pair with a boxy tee tucked in, or dress it up with a one-shouldered vest. £35.99 AT RESERVED 6/ 10 Striped Blouse Reserved A knitted ribbed vest is an essential basic to have in your wardrobe for a chic look. We love the matching skirt for this too! £25.99 AT RESERVED 7/ 10 Pumps With Decorative Straps And Buckles Reserved The buckled shoe detail is everywhere at the moment and we're loving this current trend - it adds an interesting element to an otherwise basic style. £39.99 AT RESERVED 8/ 10 Shirt With Frill Reserved A shirt is a capsule wardrobe essential, especially for this transitional weather period. The ruffled detailing adds a girly edge. Style this layered open over a white vest, or button up to the top and wear with a pair of white jeans. £17.99 AT RESERVED 9/ 10 Gold-Plated Heart-Shaped Dangle Earrings Reserved We are well and truly jumping on SS24's statement earrings bandwagon. This cute heart pair will elevate any basic look. £10.99 AT RESERVED 10/ 10 Wide Leg Jeans Reserved Wide leg jeans are officially having their revival and we are here for it. This light wash pair will easily slot into your everyday wardrobe. £29.99 AT RESERVED

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: Each week, we choose one particular high street retailer and comb through their website to find pieces that look categorically luxe. This could range from trending colourways, classically tailored silhouettes or something that gives off an unexplainable je ne sais quoi.

Brand: Everything on this list is from one particular retailer and is available to shop now.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Assistant, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

