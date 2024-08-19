7 Transitional outfit ideas to try in autumn 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Transitional dressing is typically very tricky. Almost as tricky in fact, as trying to say that sentence three times in a row after a glass of Sauvignon Blanc.

After a particularly disappointing summer, we're afraid it's almost time to start packing away those sun hats and sandals in favour of more appropriate pieces for colder climes.

However, despite how bleak this message feels, fret not, as it's not quite time to go all-out with faux fur coats and blanket scarves. As the wildly unpredictable weather report will always attest, there will undoubtedly be another outing or two for your crop tops and itsy-bitsy shorts. Just make sure you pack an umbrella for the inevitable downpour, and a jumper so you don't get chilly.

© Christian Vierig Annabel Rosendahl, Tine Andrea and Darja Barannik wearing the transitional staple: the maxi skirt outside the Ganni show in Copenhagen.

It might take a little more planning than whacking on a sundress and running out the door but we've found plenty of great outfit formulas that will work perfectly for this in-between season.



The good news is that lots of your more summery pieces can be repurposed as the nights draw in. Layering is key, and the dress you've been wearing all summer can be sported underneath a cardigan or a cheering knit to get a new burst of life as autumn approaches. Socks, trench coats and loafers all beckon and anything with a hood will be a lifesaver for unexpected drizzle.

Slip Dress + Sandals + Trench Coat

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Grece Ghanem wears fantastic pink sandals, a white and black lace slip dress and a classic trench coat.

One of our favourite street style legends, where Grece Ghanem goes, we follow. Serving here a flawless example of how to make your summer pieces keep working hard for you throughout Autumn. Note the super summery sandals and the power of a trench coat to dilute vacation vibes.

White Denim + Chunky Knit

© Edward Berthelot Tamu McPherson in white jeans, a chunky knit and glorious Chanel camera bag.

White denim feels so synonymous with summer, but we think autumn deserves a piece of the action, and clearly Tamu does too. When paired with a Winter wooly and hues of oxblood and burgundy, it feels entirely appropriate for transitional dressing.

Micro Shorts + Oversized Blazer

© Christian Vierig Ginevra Mavilla wearing grey shorts paired with an oversized blazer and turtleneck.

We’ve so enjoyed wearing shorts so tiny it would make our Grandma wince this summer and we don’t plan on giving up just because the weather expects us too. Instead, we’ll be paring with a polo top and oversize blazer a là Ginevra Mavilla to balance proportions. (Those who feel the cold, feel free to insert a pair of tights into this formula.)

Sheer Skirt + Leather

© Jeremy Moeller Alessa Winter wearing top to toe red in varying textures plus a Saint Laurent bag.

Texture is a key tool in your transitional dressing kit, and we love the juxtaposition here or sheer chiffon down below with robust utilitarian leather up top. The perfect formula for the awkward bit between seasons. Marks all round Alessa.

Denim Co-ord + Burgundy

© Raimonda Kulikauskiene Emilia Silberg wears matchy-matchy blue denim with oxblood accessories.

Aha, and here we have a transitional hero piece - the shirt that could also be a jacket! Or jacket that could also be a shirt. Known by some as a 'shacket' but we think that word is really weird. Light enough not to get you all hot and bothered should the sunshine unexpectedly surge, but warm enough that you're guaranteed to stay cosy. Also a win in offices that blast the air-con with abandon.

Knee Length Skirt + Loafers

© Edward Berthelot A flawless combination of knee length skirt, waistcoat, oversized jacket and loafers.

Colder weather is an excuse to wear socks and we passionately believe that socks improve almost all outfits, as demonstrated here. The combination of a demure knee length skirt (in a scorching colour) with back-to-school classics loafers and socks is ticking our boxes. The addition of a waistcoat? Sublime.

Maxi Shirt + Jeans

© Edward Berthelot Ellie Delphine wears a white long maxi shirt dress with stripes from The Frankie Shop teamed with a white bag from The Row.

There's something so effortless about a great shirt. If you ever need to pull yourself out of an outfit funk, simply add a shirt. We reckon they're the perfect antidote to outfit paralysis (when you just can't figure out what to put on in the morning.) This maxi version is absolutely sublime, and paired with jeans? Chef's kiss Ellie.