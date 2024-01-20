Emily Ratajkowski has joined 2024'a itsy bitsy bikini trend

It may be below freezing outside, but Emily Ratajkowski is (as always) bringing the heat.

The model and host of HighLow with EmRata has a penchant for stylish bikinis (which is useful considering she's also the founder of swimwear brand Inamorata), and her latest summer-clad Instagram post proves teeny tiny floss bikinis with bold designs are the It-girl favourite for this year.

© Instagram Em shared the images to her Instagram

Emily shared a photo with her 30m followers wearing a cheerful blue bikini top adorned with contrasting red hearts. Also sometimes called 'floss' bikinis, "It's like a string bikini except it features sultry thin straps, that are often compared to dental floss because they are so skinny they are barely visible," explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon.

Not only is the minuscule amount of material on trend for 2024 as also proven by Kendall Jenner (more on this below), but romantic patterns are set to be a major fashion trend this summer.

© Instagram She wore a bold blue and red micro bikini top

Following on from the corsage and balletcore crazes of 2023, the SS24 runways were awash with 3D florals, statement roses and even more bows. Plus, Depop predicted "post romance" as one of its four major upcoming trends. "While 2023’s girlhood trend offered an escape into the simpler joys of our youth, 2024 is ushering in a wave of realism," the platform explained, "Ribbons are adorning the mundane, florals are taking on practical roles, and in this mature aesthetic, red is the new pink."

Kendall Jenner officially hard-launched the tiny bikini trend earlier this month on her sun-kissed island adventure to see in the new year. From a creme and burnt orange ruffle piece to a lime green and chocolate brown colourway, tiny two-pieces with bold designs appeared to be taking up the most (and least) space in her suitcase.

Suffice it to say: tan lines are going to be non-existent this summer....