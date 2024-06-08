Christina Aguilera highlights tiny waist in latex corset and thigh-high boots

Christina Aguilera displayed her shrinking frame in another show-stopping outfit during her Las Vegas residency performance on Friday.

The 42-year-old looked gorgeous as she rocked a lingerie-inspired outfit consisting of a pink bodysuit with a latex corset that accentuated her cleavage.

Christina's waist looked tiny in the racy ensemble, which she paired with nude-colored fishnet tights, white, thigh-high boots, and diamond-encrusted jewelry. Check out the video below...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera wows in latex corset for Las Vegas residency

In typical Xtina style, she crimped her platinum blonde hair and rocked a bold red lip to match her manicure.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Christina gave a peek at two more of her stage outfits, including a black, fishnet jumpsuit and a silver sparkly mini dress with black thigh-high boots,

The mom-of-two has a penchant for daring, figure-hugging outfits and loves to showcase her curves after admitting she "hated being super skinny" during the early days of her career.

"Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves. I appreciated having a booty," she previously told Health.

© Instagram Christina's waist looks tiny

Christina saw her weight fluctuate following the birth of her son, Max, now 15, in 2008, and her divorce from music composer, Jordan Bratman, 46, in 2010.

However, two years later she dropped 40lbs after turning to the Rainbow Diet. As part of her diet, Christina limited her food intake to 1600 calories a day and focused on consuming brightly colored fruits and vegetables.

The singer appears to have relaxed her eating habits over the years and is more focused on consuming clean, whole foods and limiting sugar, revealing in 2020 that she has given up dieting.

© Instagram Christina crimped her platinum blonde hair

"I'm not going on a diet, get over it," she told L'Officiel Italia.

She added: "Each of us is an individual and people judge you based on your differences, on what makes you unique. You have to accept that beauty and to hell with everything else."

© Instagram Christina rocked a bold red lip

The "Beautiful" singer revealed in a previous interview that she now "loves" her body.

"I've been through my highs, I've been through my lows," she told Marie Claire. "I've been through the gamut of all things in this business. Being too thin. Being bigger. I've been criticized for being on both sides of the scale."

© Getty Images Christina has slimmed down a lot over the last few months

She added: "It's noise I block out automatically. I love my body. My boyfriend loves my body. My son is healthy and happy, so that's all that matters to me."

Christina has also thrown away her bathroom scales, admitting at the time: "I don't weigh myself — it's all about how I feel in my clothes.

© Getty Images Christina has stopped weighing herself

'What looks good on one person might not look good on another body type," she added.

While her approach to her diet has relaxed, Christina still remains active and reportedly works out two to five times a week, preferring yoga, boxing, strength training, and cardio exercises.