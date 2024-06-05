Emily Ratajkowski's latest bikini pic is her most controversial yet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It is a truth universally acknowledged that Emily Ratajkowski is completely unafraid to make style choices that are daring, boundary-pushing and sometimes, controversial.

Whether it's her 'divorce rings' or risqué selfies, the podcast host and swimwear entrepreneur is constantly sharing content that captures the attention of the masses.

This time, the 34-year-old has shared perhaps her most controversial bikini snap yet, promoting the latest collection from her brand Inamorata, whilst posing in a horizontal tanning bed.

Wearing a tiny orange and red bikini from her label, she captioned the image: "sun baby @inamoratawoman by @morgan.maher." Followers were quick to comment on her choice of location, with some saying: "Are we really promoting tanning beds in 2024?" and "tanning beds… really?"

Though sunbeds are still a widely popular choice for those who want to top up their suntan, experts constantly warn of the dangers of using them.

Sunbeds come with warnings for everybody, but according to Cancer Research, some who use sunbeds are more at risk of harm than others, including, but not limited to, those with: fair skin, lots of moles or freckles, a history of sunburn, skin that burns easily or a personal history of skin cancer.

Here in the UK, it is illegal for people under the age of 18 to use sunbeds because those who are frequently exposed to UV rays before the age of 25 are at a greater risk of developing skin cancer later in life

Dr Sophie Shotter, award-winning aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinics previously told Hello! Fashion: "A single sunbed session can increase your risk of developing squamous cell carcinoma by 67% and basal cell carcinoma by 29%. Even just one sunbed session before the age of 35 can increase your lifetime risk of melanoma skin cancer by 75%."

"Some sunbeds produce 99% UVA," Dr Shotter says. "This is the type of radiation responsible for causing DNA damage, skin cancer and premature ageing."

The question is, has Em gone too far this time?