Kate Moss and Nikolai Von Bismark are couple style goals at Dior show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We love when couples step out in outfits that compliment each other's fits, from Victoria and David Beckham who have been doing so since the beginning of their relationship, to Oliver a

The latest stylish duo to grace us with 'same but different' couple outfits is none other than iconic supermodel Kate Moss and her partner Count Nikolai Von Bismark, who sat on the front row at Dior Homme's menswear show on Friday.

The two made a rare public appearance and showcased their unity with crisp tailored 'fits. Fashion icon Kate oozed business chic in a grey houndstooth blazer with a slightly oversized fit and masculine peak lapels. She paired the piece with her signature lower-half wear - a pair of shorts (though not quite as short as her iconic Glastonbury hot pants), and a plunge-neck black body suit.

© Getty Kate wore a grey blazer and tailored shorts set at the Dior Homme SS25 show

Some simple black court heels and two chunky gold bangles finished off her look that perfected cool-girl sophistication.

Nikolai, the 37-year-old British photographer who Kate has been dating for around 8 years, completed Kate's look in the exact same style blazer but in a buttery brown colourway which he also paired with a black underlayer.

© Getty Nikolai and Kate sat on the 'frow in same but different jackets

Though it's rare we see the two cosying up together in public, when we do, it's often during a fashion week. And it's not the first time their outfits have been coordinated whilst doing so.

During Milan FW last September, Kate stepped out in the Italian city wearing a patent black trench coat paired with black cigarette trousers and a dainty pair of black ballet flats. Nikolai also opted for a trench and trousers, wearing a wool-blend mauve-coloured piece.

Any rumours about a rocky patch in their relationship were officially put to bed last night, and what better way to do so than by coordinating outfits?