Kate Moss' sheer dress just gave her signature 'underwear as outerwear' look the chicest makeover

The sheer dressing trend has been a force to be reckoned with since around 2022.

The phrase 'less is more' has never rung more true, with celebrities, influencers and fashion heads alike donning transparent clothing for any and every occasion - from street style to exclusive parties, to the red carpet.

Before the daring trend took over in the 2020s, there were a few famed faces who walked, so that we could run. One of those is Cher, who donned a see-through dress adorned with feathers by Bob Mackie at the 1974 Met Gala, and the other is 90s supermodel Kate Moss.

Kate has donned plenty of looks in the past that have become synonymous with her style agenda, but perhaps none as much as sheer outfits.

© Black & White Comms Kate wore a sheer dress with black accessories

Yesterday, to celebrate the launch of her wellness brand Cosmoss opening a beauty counter inside London's iconic department store Liberty, she revived her go-to look and gave it a makeover, perfecting 'underwear as outerwear' in 2024.

The British icon stunned in a white, form-fitting lace dress featuring an elegant maxi length, which she paired with a cropped black jacket.

© Black & White comms Kate with By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies

Underneath her dress, she wore a contrasting black bodysuit that was designed to be seen. The look was finished off with black heeled boots and a long gold and pearl necklace.

© Getty Kate's famous sheer dress from 1993

One of Kate's most iconic style moments of all time was when she wore a totally sheer maxi piece that she wore in 1993 to the Look of the Year Contest - an ensemble as daring as it was spellbinding, that still stands as one of the most memorable outfits in recent fashion history

Her latest monochromatic look perfectly combined work and play. Layering her white number with black accents gave the aesthetic a mature, sophisticated makeover.

If the queen of sheer dressing tells us it's a trend for 2024, who are we to argue?