Kate Moss wore an old-school classic on date with boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck

Kate Moss just wore an old-school classic that's perfect for autumn

The supermodel and her long-term partner stepped out in Milan during Fashion Week

Kate Moss and Nikolai von Bismarck in Milan during Fashion Week
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
We’ve been swooning over Kate Moss’ autumn-winter wardrobe recently. 

The supermodel, wellness brand owner and fashion guru has worn a slew of elevated, minimalistic outfits with a contemporary and timeless feel. And she’s proven that 'quiet luxury' is staying at the top of her style agenda for Milan Fashion Week.

Kate stepped out in the Italian capital with her long-term boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, wearing the ultimate off-duty look. She wore a patent black trench coat with a mid-length silhouette and an asymmetrical fastening, paired with black cigarette trousers and a dainty pair of black ballet flats. The chic shoe choice is a early 2000s staple which has come soaring back into fashion, with fans including Alexa Chung, Sophia Richie and Jennifer Lawrence. 

Kate paired her classic coat with black ballet flats and cigarette trousers© MEGA
Kate paired her classic coat with black ballet flats and cigarette trousers

The abundance of clean-lined silhouettes and pared-back outfits on the agendas of A-list fashion icons and influencers alike proves the power of ’90s-esque minimalism. Kate's ensemble epitomises the strength of ‘less is more’ and her black coat gave the overall look a smarter, more unified feel than the typical beige trench. She finished off the look with a pair of black cat-eye sunglasses.

Prior to her outing with Nikolai, Kate sat in the 'frow' at Fendi’s SS24 show, wearing an ultra-elegant grey midi dress with a plunge V-neckline and flattering ruching across the body. She paired it with a pastel yellow Baguette bag (did someone say ‘lemon girl’?).

Kate at the Fendi SS24 show© Daniele Venturelli
Kate at the Fendi SS24 show

It was an exciting week for Kate who celebrated one year of her wellness brand, Cosmoss, with two exquisite soirées -  meaning two impeccable ‘fits. On Saturday, September 15, she held a party at Apollo’s Muse private members club where she wore the chicest satin scarf dress complete with a spaghetti strap halter neck and the coolest pink and blue pattern in delicate pink and blue metallics - a contemporary take on her classic 90s slip.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Kate Moss attends the Cosmoss Anniversary Party at Apollo's Muse on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cosmoss)© David M. Benett
Kate Moss wore the coolest retro scarf dress to the Cosmoss Anniversary Party at Apollo's Muse

Then on Monday, she hosted a serene breakfast and wellness morning for friends and VIPs at Annabel's wearing the chicest cream two-piece jumper and wide-leg trousers set which oozed ‘elevated comfort’. She paired the laid-back look with metallic sandal heels and a tennis necklace to amp up the glam.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Moss celebrates the first anniversary of Cosmoss with a wellness morning at Annabel's on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cosmoss)© David M. Benett
Kate Moss

The OG supermodel is schooling us in minimalistic autumn fashion and we’re utterly obsessed.

