Selena Gomez radiates preppy-chic in Versace bustier dress

You heard it here first - Selena Gomez is a certified Versace girl.

The actress took to the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday prior to an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Braving the blistering California sun in a monochrome look, the 31-year-old sported a black Versace dress featuring a contrasting white pointed collar, long balloon sleeves, sheer panels and gold button-down detailing.

© Getty Selena Gomez wore a Versace dress hailing from the brand's autumn/winter 2024 collection

Hailing from the Italian fashion house’s autumn/winter 2024 show, the bustier number further showcased ivory cuffs, a frontal split, decorative pockets and a shin-skimming length.

A pair of ebony bow-clad slingback heels completed the outfit, while a contoured beauty blend and a uber-glossy hairdo infused the look with high-octane glamour.

© Getty The dress featured bustier detailing, a white contrast collar and sheer panels

While on the show, Selena discussed working alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin on her latest endeavour Only Murders in the Building, in addition winning the Emilia Perez Best Actress award at Cannes and the highly-anticipated reboot of Wizards of Waverly Place.

If Selena’s evening-ready number seems familiar, then we applaud you on your encyclopaedic runway knowledge. The dress was debuted on the Versace runway but no other than Gigi Hadid, whose outfit was complete with a pair of black leather gloves and a coordinating leather handbag.

© Getty Selena Gomez attended the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Versace

Selena’s love affair with Versace is ongoing. Back in February, the actress attended the 2024 SAG Awards in a bridal-inspired gown produced by the house, which featured an iridescent ivory finish, a corseted bodice, a scoop necklace and Versace’s signature silver hardware.

Just two months later, she platformed a pink ensemble at the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush Launch Party. The Sixties-esque look consisted of a longline, single-breasted coat layered coolly over a structured belted dress with a jacquard paisley print. A pair of candy cane-coloured point-toe heels brandishing the label’s signature Medusa logo completed the Jackie Kennedy-inspired look.