Marc Cain SS25: Heavy rain couldn't dim a glorious summer collection

No amount of unforeseen July downpours could dampen the excitement for Marc Cain's SS25 fashion show.

To say that the heavens had opened would be an understatement for the rain that had blanketed Berlin for the entire day. Upon arrival, organisers were frantically drying and then re-drying the seating rows, praying to the fashion gods for a weather miracle.

As if by magic, just moments before the collection shown during Berlin Fashion Week - which was ironically titled ‘Pure Radiance' - kicked off, the skies cleared as if on cue, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the already buzzing venue.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the New Palace in Sanssouci Park, the historic setting provided a perfect canvas for a spectacular display where glamour and elegance took centre stage. In the spotlight, celebrities including Hollywood heavyweight Kelly Rutherford and Bridgerton star Jessica Masden brought even more glamour to Potsdam's dazzling arena.

With the rain holding off just in time, the stage was set for an unforgettable showcase of style and creativity, reaffirming Marc Cain's position as a leader in high fashion.

We gathered beneath the colonnade, serenaded by acoustic renditions of iconic melodies from the Bridgerton playlist and beyond. As the parallel rows of lighting lit the runway, an anticipation for something dramatic, glamorous, and romantic filled the air. I watched the show live from Potsdam's charming New Palace in Sanssouci Park

Marc Cain's colour forecast for the coming summer? A quintessentially MC kaleidoscope. From butter yellow shirts and trousers that oozed summer in Capri, to fluid red transparent skirts juxtaposed with knits, and pastel pinkish suits. There was something to suit every mood. Lavender is poised to remain a key trend next summer, reaffirming the label's SS24 forecast, alongside the likes of Zimmermann, Loewe and Carolina Herrera.

Marc Cain SS25 Marc Cain SS25

Billowing scarves made a striking appearance on the runway, adding an element of effortless elegance to each ensemble. These whimsical accessories, intricately tied around the neck and then left free-flowing in a sort of 'French riviera meets Audrey Hepburn' style amped up the romantic ambience, creating a visual effect that captivated the audience.

Marc Cain SS25 Marc Cain SS25

Another trend that is set to continue into next summer is metallic accessories, so don't throw away the pieces you've likely collated since 2022. Standout pieces on the Marc Cain runway included molten silver slingback kitten heels with razor-sharp pointed toes. These distinctive shoes perfectly combined the beloved '90s supermodel slingback style with the metallic accents that have dominated recent sartorial seasons.

Leading on from this, monochromatic pieces emerged as a standout theme, seamlessly combining elegance with modernity. The collection featured a range of outfits blending classic black and white in innovative ways, and each look flaunted Marc Cain's knack for blending tradition with contemporary flair.

Marc Cain SS25 Marc Cain SS25

The collection itself epitomised everything one could desire in a summer lineup, from maxi overcoats (suited for the subdued skies we’d just witnessed) to sparkling sequins, Clueless-esque preppy two-pieces, and Barbiecore dresses exuding Parisian allure. A personal favourite of mine? a slate-hued crochet two-piece that effortlessly balanced elevated elegance with casual chic.

Marc Cain SS25 Marc Cain SS25

The excitement didn’t end with the runway finale. Guests were whisked away on personalised Marc Cain coaches to the after-party, held at the regal Neue Kammern Von Sanssouci (the New Chambers palace), where we continued in festivities in royally glamorous style.