Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan stun in Autumn's coolest accessory at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week SS24 show

Nicola Peltz and Mia Regan stepped out at Paris Fashion Week to support Victoria Beckham at her Spring/Summer 2024 show.

Victoria showcased her eponymous fashion line's latest collection at her third-ever show with a galaxy of stars sat on the front row including Pamela Anderson, Sabrina Elba and Eva Longoria.

Mia and Nicola were in attendance with Brooklyn, Cruz, David and Harper.

Welcome to Chippendales actress Nicola shared an image on Instagram on her way to the show wearing fishnet tights and platform heels. Nicola has become synonymous with platform shoes: whether it's heels or boots, the 28-year-old often wears chunky-soled shoes to elongate her 5ft4 frame.

It seems we have a new It-girl accessory on the cards for autumn/winter 2023 as gen-Z fashion muse and runway model Mia also opted for fishnet tights, which she wore with the chicest blue mini dress that featured a high neckline and ruching across the body. She also wore patent platforms.

Kourtney Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Madonna have all turned to fishnets to add interest to an outfit in recent weeks.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Mia Regan at Victoria Beckham's PFW SS24 who

Both Nicola and Mia showed their fashion prowess earlier during the Fashion Week festivities when they attended YSL’s Beauty party to celebrate ‘MYSLF’ - the brand's latest fragrance.

Nicola wore a daring high-neck sheer top with a black bralette underneath with a leather mini skirt and paired with platform heels, whilst Mia opted for lycra trousers with a low-rise, cut-out waist paired with a ruched high-neck vest and patent platform heels.

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Mia Regan and Nicola Peltz Beckham out during PFW earlier this week

Nicola also attended Victoria’s show back in February where she donned a plunge neck two-tone midi dress and chunky platform boots from VB's SS23 line. She accessorised with VB's iconic chain pouch and the cool-girl accessory of 2023: opera gloves. She eschewed neck jewellery and rocked a half-up half-down hairstyle that allowed her glowy makeup to take centre stage.

As always the two nailed it with their stylish looks.