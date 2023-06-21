5 things you missed from the Louis Vuitton x Pharrell show

The music producer became creative director of Louis Vuitton in February of this year

On Tuesday night, Pharrell Williams presented his hotly-anticipated debut collection as Louis Vuitton's creative director in his first fashion show for the house during Men's Paris Fashion Week.

A historic backdrop for a historic night. The music producer-turned-fashion designer presented his collection on the Pont Neuf - the oldest standing bridge across the river Seine - which transformed into a runway that was as radiant as the front row guests.

Here's five things you may have missed from the show:

1. Beyoncé paused her Renaissance world tour

© Getty Beyonce took time out of her world tour

Beyoncé has been the name on everybody lips right now, thanks to the incredible outfits she's sported on her Renaissance world tour which kicked off in Stockholm last month. We imagine it's a tiring gig being a world-famous singer performing on consecutive nights to thousands of fans, but that wasn't enough to stop queen Bey stepping out in Paris for the fashion show which was undoubtedly the biggest of 2023.

2. The collection reinvented the Damier motif

© Getty Louis Vuitton Spring 2024

© Getty Louis Vuitton Spring 2024

© Getty Louis Vuitton Spring 2024

The futuristic collection boasts statement streetwear, wacky footwear (including a menswear take on Mary Janes) and elevated tailoring, complete with brooches and pearls (perhaps a nod to his 2019 design venture with Chanel?). But LV's signature Damier canvas is clearly a key player in Pharrell's creative direction. He presented numerous takes on the checkered design, including a digitised version of the motif in a camouflage colour-way, which he calls 'damoflage'.

3. Rihanna wore a diamond choker worth $670,000

Even the possibility of giving birth wasn't going to stop RiRi from attending and naturally, doing so in style. The 35-year-old wore a blue denim bralet and jeans which boasted one of Pharrell's takes on the Damier, leaving her popping pregnancy bump in full view. That wasn't her only statement accessory for the evening, however. She wore Jacob & Co's white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon watch as a choker which boasts 30 carats of baguette-cut white diamonds and a further 338 on the movement, retailing at an eye-watering $670,000 - over half a million British pounds...

4. Over 1750 guests were reportedly in attendance

© Getty Zendaya in Paris

Yes, it's an incredible number of guests for a fashion show, but the anticipation surrounding this event makes it unsurprising. The calibre of stars in the front row was unmatched. Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna are just a few of the VIPs who lined the Pont Neuf.

5. Pharrell and Jay-Z performed one of their most iconic songs of all time

Pharrell seriously knows how to woo a crowd. After debuting his incredible collection, he teamed up with former music collaborator Jay-Z, and the performed their 2003 hit song Frontin.

An iconic night all round.