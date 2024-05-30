Calvin Klein is ready to conquer the runway with new Creative Director Veronica Leoni

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Guess what, fashion lovers? Calvin Klein just dropped another bombshell right after revealing that Cara Delevingne is the face of their 2024 Pride campaign.

Shortly after dropping those stunning studio shots by Gordon von Steiner, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community with the ‘This Is Love’ collection, Calvin Klein, Inc. has named Veronica Leoni as creative director of 'Collection'.

Who is Veronica Leoni?

The powerhouse is a 2023 LVMH Prize finalist and the genius behind QUIRA. Her resume reads like a who’s who of fashion royalty—Jil Sander, Céline, Moncler, and The Row.

Veronica Leoni has been named Creative Director of 'Collection' by Calvin Klein

Leoni is set to blend her industry savvy with Calvin Klein’s sleek, modern vibes. She’s teaming up with Calvin Klein’s Global Brand President Eva Serrano to infuse her high-fashion expertise across both the mainline portfolio and red carpet. Reporting directly to Serrano, Leoni’s first collection will make its grand debut in Autumn 2025. This means Calvin Klein is ready to conquer the runway once again, after a five year hiatus. Their last show was in spring 2019.

MORE: Vinted has released it’s 2024 luxury trends report: Here's 5 surprising things you need to know

RELATED: The best fashion and beauty pop-up shops in London right now

Eva Serrano couldn’t be more excited by the sound of things, “We are proud to name Veronica as Creative Director of Collection, the pinnacle expression of the Calvin Klein brand.”

© Getty American fashion designer Calvin Klein and supmodel Iman at the Met Gala in 1981

“It was clear from our first conversations that Veronica’s life’s work had been preparing her for this moment and the opportunity to define a new era for Calvin Klein. I am confident that her purposeful approach to design and work ethic, combined with our shared values, will further enrich our iconic brand and result in a collection that resonates with our consumers around the world,” Serrano explained.

MORE: Tomboy Femme is 2024's newest TikTok trend - here’s how to get the look

RELATED: 37 fashion collaborations that everyone is talking about right now

Veronica Leoni is just as pumped for her new role at the iconic brand, “I’m thrilled and honoured to have the opportunity to write a new chapter of the Calvin Klein story. For decades, Calvin Klein interpreted the idea of bold self-expression, and I am willing to empower it with a strong accent on style and creativity.”

© Images Press Kate Moss on Calvin Klein's spring 1999 runway

Leoni thanked the team for the opportunity and praised Serrano saying, “My career has been marked by inspiring encounters with some of the most visionary women in fashion and she is one of them. I also want to thank PVH CEO Stefan Larsson for the amazing opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential brands of American fashion.”

Leoni’s appointment is the latest in a series of moves to keep the Calvin Klein legacy alive and relevant. “Veronica’s work will add the next-level aspirational halo for the brand and reinforce the strong foundation already in place towards building Calvin Klein into one of the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world,” said PVH CEO Stefan Larsson.

© Calvin Klein / Mert & Marcus Kendall Jenner posing for Calvin Klein in a pair of jeans

It looks like Calvin Klein is poised to conquer the runway once again.