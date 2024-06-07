Style Staple: The 24 chicest summer flats to shop in 2024

Last week I braved sandals for the first time this year, and much to my surprise, I didn’t regret my decision. I inevitably got over excited by this and wore a dress the next day - it rained: lesson learned.
However, despite the occasional showers, brighter days are on the horizon. I’ve done my wardrobe transition and stowed away my winter warmers and chunky boots in replace of floaty dresses, mini skirts and summer flats - there’s no going back for me now.
You may also like
When it comes to summer, one thing I do each year is treat myself to a new pair of sandals. Granted, my mum has asked me on more than one occasion if I possibly need anymore, but is there such a thing as too many?! Not in my opinion.
Flat shoe lovers rejoice - this summer is all about them. We’ve seen flip-flops on the SS24 runways of Chanel and The Row - wearability and comfort is key this year. Whether you’re a fan of a classic sandal, or are on the search for something a bit more out there, we’ve rounded up the 24 best summer flats to have on your radar this summer.
1/24
Elliot Leather Sandals
A.Emery
The Details
Sizing: fits true to size
Black leather
Editor's Note
With its tie-up leather straps, these sandals will become a cult investment piece your capsule wardrobe.
A.Emery are our go-to brand for summer sandals. Their tie straps wrap around the ankle and their padded footbeds ensure all day comfort.
2/24
Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail
Zara
The Details
Composition: Upper and Lining: 100% Polyurethane. Sole and Insole: 100% Polyurethane Thermoplastic
Editor's Note
Zara is our go-to for affordable yet stylish summer flats - they never fail to deliver.
To spruce up the classic flip-flop, we love the gold metal embellishments. We'd layer up gold jewellery to compliment them for a cohesive look.
3/24
The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
Toteme
The Details
Sizing: fits true to size
Editor's Note
A classic flip-flop is key to any capsule wardrobe. Instead of a plain style, opt for a print or a mock-croc or calfskin.
Known for their minimalism, Toteme nails it with this pair of flip-flops. The chocolate brown hue ensures they will go with any outfit.
4/24
Manny Slim Loafer
Whistles
The Details
Composition: 100% Cows Leather
Editor's Note
A loafer is a staple flat for your wardrobe and can be worn all year round, we love a penny loafer style.
Thanks to Prada, we've seen the resurgence of the preppy style. We'd style these loafers with a ribbed sock and floaty summer dress.
We love injecting bright colours into our summer wardrobe, so this green pair instantly caught our eye.
High street favourite Mango's collab with Turkish brand Siedrés has ticked every box for us. Mesh flats are such a big thing this season, so these mesh floral beaded mules are going straight in our basket.
French brand Elleme holds a special place in our heart for their Baozi bags, but their shoes come in close second.
We love the contrasting stitch on these sliders. The bright berry red will inject colour into any outfit.
24/24
May Leather Flats
Aeyde
The Details
Sizing: available in half sizes
Editor's Note
We love Aeyde's boots in the winter, so this summer we're going to test drive their flats.
With their slim ankle straps, the May style is Aeyde's take on the Mary-Jane. We'd wear these for a night out with the girls to replace heels.
How we chose the pieces:
Aesthetic: I chose flat shoes and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.
Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.
Why you should trust me:
I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.