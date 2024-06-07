Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Style Staple: The 24 chicest summer flats to shop in 2024
Style Staple: The 24 chicest summer flats to shop in 2024

We've rounded up the best summer flats ahead of summer.

Chloe Gallacher
Style Writer
2 minutes ago
Last week I braved sandals for the first time this year, and much to my surprise, I didn’t regret my decision. I inevitably got over excited by this and wore a dress the next day - it rained: lesson learned. 

However, despite the occasional showers, brighter days are on the horizon. I’ve done my wardrobe transition and stowed away my winter warmers and chunky boots in replace of floaty dresses, mini skirts and summer flats - there’s no going back for me now.

We love Wallis Day's Miu Miu sliders© Christian Vierig
We love Wallis Day's Miu Miu sliders

When it comes to summer, one thing I do each year is treat myself to a new pair of sandals. Granted, my mum has asked me on more than one occasion if I possibly need anymore, but is there such a thing as too many?! Not in my opinion. 

Flat shoe lovers rejoice - this summer is all about them. We’ve seen flip-flops on the SS24 runways of Chanel and The Row - wearability and comfort is key this year. Whether you’re a fan of a classic sandal, or are on the search for something a bit more out there, we’ve rounded up the 24 best summer flats to have on your radar this summer.

  1. 1/24

    Elliot Leather Sandals

    A.Emery

    The Details

    • Sizing: fits true to size
    • Black leather

    Editor's Note

    With its tie-up leather straps, these sandals will become a cult investment piece your capsule wardrobe.

    A.Emery are our go-to brand for summer sandals. Their tie straps wrap around the ankle and their padded footbeds ensure all day comfort.

  2. 2/24

    Flat Leather Sandals With Decorative Detail

    Zara

    The Details

    • Composition: Upper and Lining: 100% Polyurethane. Sole and Insole: 100% Polyurethane Thermoplastic

    Editor's Note

    Zara is our go-to for affordable yet stylish summer flats - they never fail to deliver.

    To spruce up the classic flip-flop, we love the gold metal embellishments. We'd layer up gold jewellery to compliment them for a cohesive look.

  3. 3/24

    The Flip-Flop Flat Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops

    Toteme

    The Details

    • Sizing: fits true to size

    Editor's Note

    A classic flip-flop is key to any capsule wardrobe. Instead of a plain style, opt for a print or a mock-croc or calfskin. 

    Known for their minimalism, Toteme nails it with this pair of flip-flops. The chocolate brown hue ensures they will go with any outfit.

  4. 4/24

    Manny Slim Loafer

    Whistles

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% Cows Leather

    Editor's Note

    A loafer is a staple flat for your wardrobe and can be worn all year round, we love a penny loafer style.

    Thanks to Prada, we've seen the resurgence of the preppy style. We'd style these loafers with a ribbed sock and floaty summer dress.

  5. 5/24

    Mesh Beaded Shoe

    Mango x Siedrés

    The Details

    • Composition: 100% polyester. Trimming: 56% glass, 44% polyethylene. Insole: 100% polyurethane. Sole: 100% thermoplastic

    Editor's Note

    We love injecting bright colours into our summer wardrobe, so this green pair instantly caught our eye.

    High street favourite Mango's collab with Turkish brand Siedrés has ticked every box for us. Mesh flats are such a big thing this season, so these mesh floral beaded mules are going straight in our basket.

  6. 6/24

    Leather Thong Sandals

    Arket

    The Details

    • Composition: Lining: 100% Leather. Sole: 100% Thermoplastic Rubber. Upper: 100% Leather

    Editor's Note

    Arket is our favourite high-street store for basics and wardrobe essentials and their footwear section is no exception to that. 

    A thong sandal is one of those pairs that just go with every outfit. Whether its a floaty dress, a slinky midi skirt or a mini skirt with baggy tee, you will struggle to find a look these won't suit.

  7. 7/24

    Arizona Two Strap Sandals

    Birkenstock

    The Details

    • Composition: Upper: Birko-Flor. Footbed: Cork. Footbed lining: Suede. Sole: EVA

    Editor's Note

    Everyone should own at least one pair of Birkenstocks - they're my go-to sandals.

    I couldn't be without my Birkenstocks and their the first thing I pack for a summer holiday. This year, I'll be adding to my collection with this taupe coloured pair.

  8. 8/24

    Welt Buckle Ballerinas

    Ganni

    The Details

    • Colourways: Black, Snake, Grey, Brown, Light Pink, Blue, White, Green, Burgundy, Silver, Red

    Editor's Note

    Scandi brand Ganni's cult buckled ballet flat has been a key player on the scene for a while now and we don't anticipate them going anywhere any time soon.

    Buckled ballet flats are really having their moment. We love this slingback style from Ganni, the brand that instigated the trend.

  9. 9/24

    Braided-Strap Sandals

    H&M

    The Details

    • Composition: Lining: Polyester 100%. Sole: Polyurethane 60%, Thermoplastic Polyurethane 40%. Upper: Polyurethane 100%. Upper: Polyester 80%, Cotton 20%

    Editor's Note

    Sliders are a great option when you're in a rush and need to leave, but still want to look chic and put together.

    H&M have absolutely nailed their sandal game at the minute - I've bought four pairs this year already. They are the master of affordable sandals that look designer.

  10. 10/24

    Flat Slider Sandals With Woven Straps

    Massimo Dutti

    The Details

    • Composition: Sole: 100% Rubber. Upper: 100% Cow Leather. Insole: 100% Buffalo Leather

    Editor's Note

    Older sibling of high-street favourite Zara, Massimo Dutti is our ultimate go-to for capsule wardrobe finds.

    We love the woven multi-straps on these sandals. They give a wardrobe basic yet stylish feel. We'd style with a mini skirt and oversized tucked-in tee. 

  11. 11/24

    Tye Slide

    Dear Frances

    The Details

    • Colourways: Olive, Black, White, Light Tan, Lait

    Editor's Note

    Dear Frances has fast become our go-to brand for shoes. We love their cult classic mixed with quirky new styles.

    With their twisted knot straps and crafted from Italian leather, we can see why the Tye slide is one of Dear Frances' core styles.

  12. 12/24

    Brisa Leather Sandals

    Hush

    The Details

    • Sole height: 2.5cm
    • Colourways: Black

    Editor's Note

    Fisherman sandals are my go-to in summer when I know I've got a long day on my feet, so I'll often wear them to the office.

    I admit, fisherman sandals are a marmite taste: you either love them or hate them. Personally, I love them and since owning a pair, couldn't be without them as they're so versatile.

  13. 13/24

    Leonie Woven Raffia Ballet Flats

    Loeffler Randall

    The Details

    • Sizing: fits true to size, also comes in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    Usually for me, Loeffler Randall is more of an occasionwear shoe. However, after falling in love with these raffia flats, I'm off to explore their every day options.

    Ballet flats are sticking around for the foreseeable future after their major comeback, so why not go all-out summer style and opt for a raffia woven pair.

  14. 14/24

    Pointed Slingback Pumps

    & Other Stories

    The Details

    • Composition: Shell: Leather 100% Lining: Leather 100% Sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100%

    Editor's Note

    & Other Stories is my favourite high-street store. Whatever I seem to be on the hunt for, they are the first place I head to.

    If you've got a night out on the town with the girls planned but don't want to wear heels, these sleek pointed slingbacks are a great alternative. 

  15. 15/24

    Klelia Eyelets Sandals

    Ancient Greek Sandals

    The Details

    • Made from chemical-free natural tan leather

    Editor's Note

    Ancient Greek Sandals offer a made-to-order service, so if your size is out of stock, you can email them to order a pair.

    Did gladiator sandals ever really go away? Not in our books. We love the eyelet detailing on this chocolate brown pair.

  16. 16/24

    Pierced Mules

    Tory Burch

    The Details

    • Available in half sizes
    • Colourways: Plum, Green, Black

    Editor's Note

    Tory Burch is our go to for sleek, elevated accessories.

    There's nothing we love more than a quirky element - the pierced front with gold hardware loop on these mules give such an stylish effect.

  17. 17/24

    Chaouhen Calf Leather Open Toe Sandals

    Manolo Blahnik

    The Details

    • Composition: Upper: 100% calf leather.Sole: 100% calf leather.
      Lining: 100% kid leather.

    Editor's Note

    Don't limit Manolo Blahnik to their occasionwear shoes - they do some gorgeous sandals and flats too.

    We love the contrasting chocolate brown leather with the gold studded hardware and thin ankle straps. We'd style them with a floaty white dress and raffia bag.

  18. 18/24

    Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Mesh Ballet Flats

    Magda Butrym

    The Details

    • Sizing: fits true to size, also comes in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    If we're looking for a rose-embellished piece, Magda Butrym is a no brainer.

    While we love the mesh ballet flat trend, we are at a point now where we want something a bit different. Magda Butrym ticks the box with this embroidered nude pair.

  19. 19/24

    Citrus Punch Sandals

    Aquazzura

    The Details

    • Sizing: available in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    We can always count on Aquazzura for delivery on styles that are outside the box.

    Now these are the ultimate summer sandals: the bright colours, the raffia fabrics, the fruity and bee motifs - what a shoe.

  20. 20/24

    Loupe Slider Sandals

    Dune London

    The Details

    • Colourways: Black, White, Red, Orange, Tan, Green, Green Leather, Green Suede, Metallic Gold, Metallic Silver, Blue

    Editor's Note

    Designed in 2018, after six years its still one of Dune's bestselling styles.

    These sliders ooze effortless chic. So easy to slip on with any outfit, we see why they're a bestseller. 

  21. 21/24

    Izzy Pointed Buckle Strap Flat

    Russell & Bromley

    The Details

    • Sizing: available in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    Russell & Bromley is usually our go-to for smart, work style shoes, however this year we're heading their for our summer flats.

    If you've got a long day ahead and are slightly unsure of the UK's unpredictable weather, these cream studded flats are a great option.

  22. 22/24

    Gommettine Leather Slingback Flats

    Roger Vivier

    The Details

    • Sizing: available in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    Roger Vivier are a key player in the luxury accessories market and we can see why - their pieces are so chic and the quality is incredible.

    We love the contrasting cream trim with the pastel yellow hue of the shoe, giving a fresh summer feel. We'd style with a maxi dress and dainty gold jewelley.

  23. 23/24

    Sandal Stitch

    Elleme

    The Details

    • Composition: Exterior: 100% Lambskin Leather. Lining: Goat Leather. Sole: Cow Leather

    Editor's Note

    French brand Elleme holds a special place in our heart for their Baozi bags, but their shoes come in close second.

    We love the contrasting stitch on these sliders. The bright berry red will inject colour into any outfit.

  24. 24/24

    May Leather Flats

    Aeyde

    The Details

    • Sizing: available in half sizes

    Editor's Note

    We love Aeyde's boots in the winter, so this summer we're going to test drive their flats.

    With their slim ankle straps, the May style is Aeyde's take on the Mary-Jane. We'd wear these for a night out with the girls to replace heels.

How we chose the pieces:

  • Aesthetic: I chose flat shoes and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.
  • Price: From designer delights to high street statements,  I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

