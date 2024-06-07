Style Staple: The 24 chicest summer flats to shop in 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Last week I braved sandals for the first time this year, and much to my surprise, I didn’t regret my decision. I inevitably got over excited by this and wore a dress the next day - it rained: lesson learned.

However, despite the occasional showers, brighter days are on the horizon. I’ve done my wardrobe transition and stowed away my winter warmers and chunky boots in replace of floaty dresses, mini skirts and summer flats - there’s no going back for me now.

© Christian Vierig We love Wallis Day's Miu Miu sliders

When it comes to summer, one thing I do each year is treat myself to a new pair of sandals. Granted, my mum has asked me on more than one occasion if I possibly need anymore, but is there such a thing as too many?! Not in my opinion.

Flat shoe lovers rejoice - this summer is all about them. We’ve seen flip-flops on the SS24 runways of Chanel and The Row - wearability and comfort is key this year. Whether you’re a fan of a classic sandal, or are on the search for something a bit more out there, we’ve rounded up the 24 best summer flats to have on your radar this summer.

How we chose the pieces:

Aesthetic: I chose flat shoes and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste.

I chose flat shoes and ensured that they were all different enough to give a wide range of styles and prices, so there is something to suit every taste. Price: From designer delights to high street statements, I have chosen a range of products from various price points to cater to everyone.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Style Writer, with seven years of experience within the fashion journalism industry. I have a love for fashion and spotting upcoming trends, coveted pieces and scouring online for irresistible new-in finds.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.