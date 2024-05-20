Timothée Chalamet stars in a film for Chanel, and it's a must watch

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Last year, the internet buzzed with the announcement that Timothée Chalamet would become the new face of Bleu de Chanel.

The iconic men’s fragrance by Jacques Polge, head perfumer at Chanel, first hit the scene as an Eau de Toilette in 2010, followed by an Eau de Parfum in 2014, and has since been a staple in practically every sophisticated man's grooming arsenal.

This gig also marks Chalamet's inaugural collaboration with none other than Martin Scorsese, the legendary filmmaker who directed the first-ever Bleu de Chanel campaign film 14 years ago. Fast forward to today, and Scorsese is back at it, directing Chalamet in a short film. After teasing us with tantalising images shot by Mario Sorrenti and sneaky behind-the-scenes peeks in 2023, the wait is finally over.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, this film delves into the tangled web of celebrity culture and the actor’s quest for authenticity. “The world has changed,” explains Martin Scorsese, "There’s another aspect to celebrity in a way. Which is even more extreme than ten or 15 years ago."

Chalamet stars as a somewhat disillusioned version of himself, giving us a glimpse into a day in his life on the set of a talk show, searching for slivers of truth in a world of glitz and glam. Herbie Hancock’s 1983 hit Rockit sets the soundtrack, while Scorsese opts for black-and-white cinematography, with stark scenes reflecting the character's inner turmoil.

Watch Timothée Chalamet in the Bleu de Chanel campaign film:

Electric blue flashes in subway windows and movie screens which hint at Chalamet’s true self, offering fleeting glimpses amid the monochrome world. "So when you’re inside a role do you destroy who you are?" asks a fictional talk show host. "No, no, you reach into yourself, you find yourself," Chalamet responds. "And only after that are you free to be who you really are."

“Bleu de Chanel has just the right amount of conviction and intensity to represent a man who refuses to be typecast,” reveals Olivier Polge, "A man who dismisses facades and who is not afraid to let vulnerability show through his tough, disarming exterior."

So, spritz on some Bleu de Chanel, channel your inner Chalamet, and let the world see the real you...