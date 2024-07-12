Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 12: Margot Robbie, James Norton and Hugh Grant head straight to Centre Court
Hugh Grant, Margot Robbie, James Norton at Wimbledon© Getty Images

Margot Robbie brings Hollywood glamour to Centre Court as she joins James Norton and Hugh Grant for Day 12 of Wimbledon

The Hollywood actress watched the action with husband Tom Ackerley

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
7 minutes ago
Wimbledon is almost coming to an end this year, and over the course of the past two weeks, we have not only enjoyed all the tennis action, but also kept our eyes on all the court-side glamour. 

On Day 12 of the 137th Championships, Margot Robbie, James Norton and Hugh Grant were among the Hollywood crowd to arrive at Centre Court. 

The Hollywood stars appeared to be in great spirits as they prepared to watch Novak Djokovic take on Lorenzo Musetti in the men's semi-final. Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will also be going face-to-face for a place in Sunday's final.

Take a look at the pictures of which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament…

1/7

Margot Robbie attends day twelve of Wimbledon© Getty

Margot Robbie

The Barbie actress arrived with her husband Tom Ackerley, and looked sensational in a white mini-dress with black polka dots.

2/7

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant walking© Getty

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein are avid tennis fans - so it comes as no surprise to see the couple at SW19.

3/7

Damian Lewis arrives on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Friday July 12, 2024© Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

Damian Lewis

The actor looked suave in a pale blue suit and dark sunglasses.

4/7

Vick Hope attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024 in London, England© Karwai Tang/WireImage

Vick Hope

Vick Hope was seen without husband Calvin Harris, rocking a burgundy leather overcoat and a chic coord.

5/7

Felicity Kendal© Getty

Felicity Kendal

Actress Felicity Kendal looked summer chic in white trousers and a matching waistcoat, which she teamed with a navy pinstripe blazer.

6/7

Katherine Jenkins attends day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2024 in London, England© Karwai Tang/WireImage

Katherine Jenkins

Singer Katherine Jenkins made another appearance at the tournament; this time opting for a bright red coat and a printed dress.

7/7

James Norton arrives on day twelve of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London© Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

James Norton

James Norton flashed a smile as he wandered through the grounds looking very dashing in his suit.

This year, Novak will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 25th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record.

