Margot Robbie brings Hollywood glamour to Centre Court as she joins James Norton and Hugh Grant for Day 12 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is almost coming to an end this year, and over the course of the past two weeks, we have not only enjoyed all the tennis action, but also kept our eyes on all the court-side glamour.

On Day 12 of the 137th Championships, Margot Robbie, James Norton and Hugh Grant were among the Hollywood crowd to arrive at Centre Court.

The Hollywood stars appeared to be in great spirits as they prepared to watch Novak Djokovic take on Lorenzo Musetti in the men's semi-final. Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz will also be going face-to-face for a place in Sunday's final.

Take a look at the pictures of which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament…

1/ 7 © Getty Margot Robbie The Barbie actress arrived with her husband Tom Ackerley, and looked sensational in a white mini-dress with black polka dots.



2/ 7 © Getty Hugh Grant Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein are avid tennis fans - so it comes as no surprise to see the couple at SW19.



3/ 7 © Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images Damian Lewis The actor looked suave in a pale blue suit and dark sunglasses.



4/ 7 © Karwai Tang/WireImage Vick Hope Vick Hope was seen without husband Calvin Harris, rocking a burgundy leather overcoat and a chic coord.



5/ 7 © Getty Felicity Kendal Actress Felicity Kendal looked summer chic in white trousers and a matching waistcoat, which she teamed with a navy pinstripe blazer.



6/ 7 © Karwai Tang/WireImage Katherine Jenkins Singer Katherine Jenkins made another appearance at the tournament; this time opting for a bright red coat and a printed dress.

7/ 7 © Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images James Norton James Norton flashed a smile as he wandered through the grounds looking very dashing in his suit.



This year, Novak will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 25th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record.