Kim Kardashian is the spitting image of 'that' emoji in racy red lingerie dress

The eldest Kardashian sister just proved exactly why it was in her best interest to birth one of the world's most successful and notable lingerie-slash-ready-to-wear brands as she herself can’t get enough of lingerie dressing.

The Skims founder made a sultry statement while holidaying in Italy, sharing a series of stylish images to her grand 362 million Instagram followers.

Taking style cues from the much-loved red dress dancing girl emoji, Kim decided to go all out for her European excursion, donning a figure-hugging, sheer, corseted dress in a bold red hue from up-and-coming Turkish fashion designer, Dilara Findikoglu.

Never one to skimp on glam-factor, Kim opted for a sleek black cat-eye liner look and matched her lip shade to her ensemble, carefully selecting a sheer, deep red gloss lip. As for her hair, she let her dark locks roam free in a voluminous, loosely curled side-parted style.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian She really is the queen of lingerie dressing

We all know that if a fire ‘fit didn’t make it to the ‘gram as a hard post, then it’s almost like it was never even worn in the first place. Kimmy K ensured each and every single one of her cult fan followers noted said lingerie dress, posting a series of eight images of her and her romantic red number while posing in various different locations around her hotel room.

Kim's sisters Kylie and Khloe were quick to show their love for their older sister, Kylie commenting a simple “ohhhhhh i love” while Khloé left three kissy lip emojis.

The business mogul, fashion muse, lawyer and mother of four hasn’t let her busy schedule stop her from serving look after look, and for those of us who follow both her and her chosen ensembles closely, we couldn’t be happier.