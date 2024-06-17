Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is Skims' latest muse

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hold onto your bonnets, Bridgerton fans.

Just when you thought the steam couldn't get any hotter than Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's six-minute romp that actually splintered a chaise longue, here comes Nicola to send our pulses racing again.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays the beloved Penelope Featherington, has added another feather to her already impressive cap—modelling. The Irish actress is now the face of Skims, Kim Kardashian's luxe loungewear, shapewear, and underwear brand, and looks absolutely ravishing.

© Skims Nicola Coughlan x Skims

In the sultry new campaign, Coughlan rocks three exquisite dresses from Skims' soft lounge collection, proving that regency elegance and modern comfort can indeed coexist.

“I’ve been a fan of Skims since the beginning. It’s been my on-set lounging outfit since day one. I love that it’s a brand that makes everyone look and feel amazing,” Nicola gushed in an official statement, “The soft lounge styles are incredibly flattering, comfortable, and so soft, and so beautiful. Whether I’m wearing them at home or on set I always feel incredible in Skims,” she added, capturing the hearts of comfort-seekers everywhere.

© Skims Nicola Coughlan x Skims

Kim herself couldn’t be more thrilled about the partnership. “Everyone knows I’ve been a huge fan of Nicola and Bridgerton since the beginning, so for her to star in our soft lounge campaign is a full-circle moment!” Kardashian exclaimed, “Nicola is such an inspiration on screen and beyond, and she really brought the campaign to life with her undeniable beauty and energy.”

Is it too much to dream of a crossover episode where Nicola appears on The Kardashians? Or when Kim appears on everyone's favourite period drama? One can only hope. Until then, we'll be content with swooning over her latest fashion triumph.

Nicola Coughlan x Skims

From breaking chaise longues to breaking new ground in fashion, Nicola Coughlan is proving there's nothing she can't do. Bravo, Penelope. Bravo.