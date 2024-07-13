Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra: Best-dressed wedding guests at the Ambani Wedding
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Ambani Wedding: Best-dressed wedding guests

From Kim Kardashian to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, some of the world's most famed faces attended the world's most opulent wedding over the weekend...

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

After months of anticipation, the world's most lavish wedding finally took place on Friday evening, after an opulent eight-month build-up which included various pirates and celebrations and performances from Rihanna and Justin Bieber

As expected, the nuptial ceremony was beyond extravagant, held in the family-owned 16,000-person capacity Jio World Convention Center. 

Famous friends and family, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, WWE star John Cena and Zendaya’s go-to stylist Law Roach all flew to Mumbai to celebrate the billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his now wife Radhika Merchant. 

Much like the couple's previous marital events, this particular celebration is expected to last till Monday, with rumours of even more A-List celebrities, including Lana Del Rey and Drake,  flying out to wish the happy couple well wishes. 

As we wait in anticipation of what (and who) might possibly top the already star-studded affair, we take a look at the best-dressed guests who came out to celebrate the newlyweds. 

1/8

Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses for photos as she arrives to attend the wedding ceremony of billionaire tycoon and Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on July 12, 2024.© Getty

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a sunshine yellow, embellished Sari with a selection of diamond jewellery. For glam, Priyanka let her brunette locks roam free in a loosely curled, side-part style. 

2/8

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian © Instagram / @kimkardashian

Kim and Khloé Kardashian

The Kardashian sisters went all out for the occasion, Kim donning a cherry red twin set while Khloé complimented Kim's bold look in a golden-toned sari.

3/8

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband Nick Jonas chose a baby pink, bedazzled sherwani with matching shoes.

4/8

Ananya Panday © Getty

Ananya Panday

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also opted for a sunshine yellow ensemble, pairing the look with a slick-backed low-bun and minimal diamond jewellery.

5/8

Disha Patani© Getty

Disha Patani

Actress Disha Patani stunned in a butter-yellow shade sari, bejewelled with a sparkly silver bodice.

6/8

John Cena© Getty

John Cena

John Cena donned a baby blue embroidered sherwani and white pants with a set of brown boots.

7/8

Raashii Khanna© Getty

Raashii Khanna

Raashii Khanna made a statement in a golden embroidered and embellished sari.

8/8

Law Roach © Getty

Law Roach

Zendaya's go-to stylist  Law Roach decided on a burgundy and gold ensemble, paired with a set of gold-toed, platform Schiaparelli boots.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More