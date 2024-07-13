Ambani Wedding: Best-dressed wedding guests

After months of anticipation, the world's most lavish wedding finally took place on Friday evening, after an opulent eight-month build-up which included various pirates and celebrations and performances from Rihanna and Justin Bieber.

As expected, the nuptial ceremony was beyond extravagant, held in the family-owned 16,000-person capacity Jio World Convention Center.

Famous friends and family, including Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra, WWE star John Cena and Zendaya’s go-to stylist Law Roach all flew to Mumbai to celebrate the billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his now wife Radhika Merchant.

Much like the couple's previous marital events, this particular celebration is expected to last till Monday, with rumours of even more A-List celebrities, including Lana Del Rey and Drake, flying out to wish the happy couple well wishes.

As we wait in anticipation of what (and who) might possibly top the already star-studded affair, we take a look at the best-dressed guests who came out to celebrate the newlyweds.

1/ 8 © Getty Priyanka Chopra Jonas Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a sunshine yellow, embellished Sari with a selection of diamond jewellery. For glam, Priyanka let her brunette locks roam free in a loosely curled, side-part style.

2/ 8 © Instagram / @kimkardashian Kim and Khloé Kardashian The Kardashian sisters went all out for the occasion, Kim donning a cherry red twin set while Khloé complimented Kim's bold look in a golden-toned sari.

3/ 8 Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband Nick Jonas chose a baby pink, bedazzled sherwani with matching shoes.

4/ 8 © Getty Ananya Panday Bollywood actress Ananya Panday also opted for a sunshine yellow ensemble, pairing the look with a slick-backed low-bun and minimal diamond jewellery.

5/ 8 © Getty Disha Patani Actress Disha Patani stunned in a butter-yellow shade sari, bejewelled with a sparkly silver bodice.

6/ 8 © Getty John Cena John Cena donned a baby blue embroidered sherwani and white pants with a set of brown boots.



7/ 8 © Getty Raashii Khanna Raashii Khanna made a statement in a golden embroidered and embellished sari.

