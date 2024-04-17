Kim Kardashian's dazzling mini dress is perfect for festival season

When it comes to multihyphenate A-listers, nobody does it quite like Kim Kardashian.

Whether she's partnering her brand Skims with the NBA and WNBA, launching bras with nipples built-in, launching a skincare line or just hosting insanely lavish birthday parties, the 40-year-old is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to being able to do it all.

Her wardrobe is also as versatile as her career achievements list. Donning unusual ski outfits, nude tights and one-of-a-kind dresses made by Victoria Beckham, there’s never a dull moment when Kim steps out.

Perfectly timed with the likes of Glastonbury on the horizon, the SKKN beauty founder shared glamorous outfit snaps with her 363m Instagram followers (taken by North, as always) and her glitzy mini is utterly perfect for the festival season.

© Instagram /@kimkardashian Kim stunned in a glitzy Prada mini

She dazzled in an embellished gold dress from Italian fashion house Prada featuring a mesh layer, a low back and an elasticised trim around the scoop neck, giving it a sporty-ish feel.

At this year’s Coachella, we’ve already seen how the metallic trend of the last few seasons has made its way to festival ‘fits in 2024.

© Instagram / @kimkardashian Her dress is from Prada's SS23 collection

Fashionable festival goers have worn everything from silver cargos to gold cowboy boots, proving how you can incorporate the trend in various different ways.

© Getty A festivalgoer wore metallic trousers to Coachella 2024 © Getty Another wore dazzling gold boots

Kimmy K has a penchant for dazzling mini-dresses. Notably back in 2018, she stunned at Versace’s Pre-Fall 2019 Collection show in a metallic cowl neck number with a matching hairband.

This season however, fashionistas are incorporating colour into their metallic minis. Leading the charge as always, Rita Ora recently stepped out in a show-stopping glitzy green mini from Self-Portrait, aka, the Princess of Wales’ go-to cool girl brand.

© Instagram / @ritaora Rita Ora wore a glitzy green dress from Self-Portrait

The moral of the story? mesh and metallics is still the way to go in 2024.