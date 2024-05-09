Queen Camilla wore vintage Chanel shoes to the Royal Garden Party

Yesterday King Charles III hosted his first Garden Party of 2024 at Buckingham Palace.

The event is a fashionable affair where royals and special guests don their chicest ensembles, hats and headpieces, giving us plenty of inspiration for Royal Ascot in the months to come.

The Princess of Wales, who always puts on a sartorial masterclass at this event, was absent due to her recent cancer diagnosis.

Although her flair for Garden Party fashion was sorely missed, it was Queen Camilla who caught our attention this year with her effortlessly chic outfit that included a pair of iconic vintage Chanel heels.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore her two-tone Chanel pumps to the first Royal Garden Party of the season at Buckingham Palace

Camilla has a penchant for iconic designer accessories - take her £4,000 Moynat bag and her DeMellier bag that Meghan Markle also owns as perfect examples.

She wore a white fit and flare dress from Fiona Clare featuring vertical black piping, paired with a monochrome hat by Philip Treacy.

Giving her look the perfect amount of garden party glamour, she finished off with bracelets from Van Cleef & Arpels, a decadent three-strand pearl necklace and cream Chanel heeled pumps with a black toe cap.

Camilla has been wearing these same pumps regularly for two decades, telling us two things: they're comfortable and durable, and the iconic, ultra-chic two-tone classics will never go out of style.

© Getty Camilla wearinr her pumps in 2018

If royal-approved shoes are on your wishlist, look no further than Chanel's most iconic design.

Though Camilla's exact version is no longer available, Princess Beatrice regularly dons a contemporary iteration of the shoe that is approved by cool-girls everywhere in 2024: the ballet flat.

The Duchess of Sussex owns a pair of ballet flats with a block heel, perfect for an elevated look in-between Camilla and Beatrice's.

© Getty Meghan Markle wore two-tone ballet flats from Chanel on her second day at the Invictus Games © Getty Kate wore her Camilla Elphicks to the polo in 2022

If Chanel is too pricey, Princess Kate is a huge fan of the Alicia block heel flats by Camilla Elphick that possess the same taupe/black two-tone colourway.

Truly the ultimate pair of shoes that will withstand the ever-evolving trend cycle.