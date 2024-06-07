Princess Elisabeth of Belgium's stunning royal blue suit is from a British high street brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Thursday, June 6th King Albert II of Belgium celebrated his 90th birthday.

To celebrate the Belgian Royal Palace shared new images on Instagram with the caption: "King Albert II turns 90 today! We celebrate his birthday with new portraits of King Albert, the King and Princess Elisabeth. Three generations together."

In the images, Princess Elisabeth of Belgium perfected the statement suit, and her contemporary two-piece was from a high street favourite retailer.

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's eldest daughter wore a blue belted tuxedo jacket and matching wide-leg trousers from luxury British brand Jigsaw. Putting a twist on the classic tux jacket, the double-breasted piece a waist-cinching detachable sash belt.

She paired it with the matching wide-leg tuxedo trousers featuring a contrasting satin panel to match the jacket lapels, giving the entire look an eveningwear feel yet remaining sophisticated and elegant. For an added touch of royal glamour, she wore the Crystal Jasmine Earrings by Carolina Herrera, which Queen Mathilde had previously worn.

Bold, dopamine-inducing outfits are the princess's signature. From blues to pinks and head-to-toe red, the 22-year-old is constantly sporting a cheerful wardrobe agenda. Notably, and the royal wedding of Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan last year, she perfected the Barbiecore trend in a fuschia pink cape gown from Essential Antwerp, paired with matching shoes and a matching handbag.

© Getty She wore an Essentiel Antwerp gown to the Jordanian royal wedding last year

She's also an avid fan of matching of matching separates. At the end of 2023 she wore what was arguably one of her chicest looks to date in a Dries Van Noten flared velvet trousers and jacket set.

© Geert Vanden Wijngaert Elisabeth wore the chicest Dries Van Noten two-piece

It's an exciting year for the princess, who will study for a two-year master's degree at the prestigious Harvard University in Boston starting this year, studying politics. She is currently completing an undergraduate degree in history and politics at Lincoln College at England's University of Oxford.