Queen Letizia can't get enough of these 'barefoot' trainers

The Queen of Spain looked characteristically regal on Saturday, stepping out in one of the most eternally versatile shoe trends.

The Spanish monarch, a beacon of European royal style, attended the Queen's Cup football final in Zaragoza, and simultaneously delivered a masterclass in smart-casual dressing.

© Getty The stylish royal completed her look with white trainers

As the 51-year-old attended the highly-anticipated cultural event, she exuded her signature polish in one of her favourite outerwear styles: the timeless tweed jacket.

After delighting high street fashion fanatics last week with a bubblegum pink Mango piece, Queen Letizia is back again with another tweed moment, a muted multi-coloured stripe iteration by designer label Mirto.

© Getty The Queen of Spain wore a tweed jacket for the occasion

The Spanish royal paired her boxy jacket alongside crisp white trousers with a sharp pleat running down the front of each leg. But what caught our eye were her repeat-wear trainers – the Geo Court III model by innovative footwear label Vivobarefoot.

© Getty The Spanish royal styled her jacket with pleated, straight-fit trousers

Fresh and versatile, white trainers have been slightly overtaken by vibrant Gazelles and other more dopamine-inducing styles of late, but one cannot deny their ability to seamlessly slip into an otherwise quite smart outfit, marginally diluting the level of formality and allowing for a more relaxed feel.

Retailing at £150, Queen Letizia's trainers have been designed with comfort at their core, featuring a tennis-inspire silhouette. Cut from soft, luxe leather, they are built on a uniquely cushioned hexagonal tread sole for "multi-directional flexibility", as well as "groundfeel and grip".

The brand's ethos is centred around optimising the foot's natural "strength and function", with its line of "wide, thin and flexible" footwear, created to mimic the feeling of being barefoot.