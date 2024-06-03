Miley Cyrus opens up about her unconventional relationship with godmother Dolly Parton, plus her very extravagant gifts

Miley Cyrus' famous family legacy extends far beyond just the Cyrus family, consisting of her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, mom Tish Cyrus, and her many siblings.

The 31-year-old star's arguably most famous family member, in fact, might not even be related to her by blood — her godmother, country legend Dolly Parton.

In a new cover story for W Magazine, the Grammy-winning musician shared some insight into her bond with Dolly, 78, as quirky as it may seem, and how their relationship is almost like mother and daughter.

Of the "Flowers" singer, Dolly told W: "She never stops and is always in the loop with all the things pertaining to the business, records, and people I should know and work with."

Miley reacted to the sweet comment with: "Dolly's been like a mother to me. Actually, I was just reading this fax that she sent me two Mother's Days ago," which led to a conversation about the "Jolene" singer's unheard of propensity for faxes in this day and age.

The Disney star quipped: "No one else faxes. I literally have to access my lawyer's office, because the lawyer is the only person who can still receive a fax," but then added a touch of sincerity by sharing what her godmother's sweet message actually was.

"Dolly wrote to me to say: 'How much do I love you? As much as my heart can hold and as far as my arms can reach.' It gets me choked up. I just love her so much," although as it turns out, Dolly is just as big with gifts as she is with her emotions.

"Last Christmas, she gave me a whole mannequin, done in her proportions and wearing her outfit. It's so major."

Further in the interview, the hitmaker opened up about creating a public persona, calling it a "drag" version of herself, that is more fully realized and extravagant, while keeping her most cherished relationships out of the spotlight, like Dolly and recent collaborator Beyoncé.

"I'm fully out of drag today," she explained. "I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer. But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret."

"Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé. I think it's a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I've really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public."

Miley emphasized that her high-profile loved ones often felt the same way, with many facets of their intimate bond rarely being publicly explored, such as the story behind her and Beyoncé's collab on Cowboy Carter. She added: "[Beyoncé's] the same way. Part of our relationship is the safety between us."

"The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her — or with Dolly, or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."