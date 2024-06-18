Miley Cyrus' lithe physique steals the show in all-black latex look fresh off the runway

Miley Cyrus is entering her fashion icon era (although she's arguably been there for a while), and channeling some major throwback vibes while she's at it.

The 31-year-old pop star shared new photos on Instagram of herself rocking an Alaïa ensemble, straight out of their SS24 collection, and her fans are loving it.

In a look reminiscent of '80s fashion queen Grace Jones, Miley wore a black figure-hugging hooded catsuit from the brand and paired it with a latex pencil skirt and patent leather heels.

The bodysuit also allowed her to show off her various tattoos running up her arms. She accessorized with a glossy lip and a pair of sunglasses. "Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's Alaïa. In this case… it's both," she captioned the images.

Fans rushed to leave comments like: "OHHHH THATS MOTHER," and: "ok miss cyrus," while many also drew the same comparisons to Grace, who was a big fan of Alaïa as well.

The former Hannah Montana has frequently experimented with her style over the years, adopting a variety of identities in line with her career phases, from the wild and revealing Bangerz age, to the natural glam of the Endless Summer Vacation era.

In a recent interview with W Magazine, Miley spoke at length about her healthy lifestyle and being a "fitspiration" of sorts on the internet, which she attributed to embracing sobriety and, scarily enough, working out in heels.

"My lifestyle is extremely clean," she explained. "Sobriety is a big part of it. My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.' So that's why I practice in my heels."

Miley continued: "The gym looks really tough, but then I've got my ivory Gucci slingbacks because they remind me of Marilyn ­Monroe. I train in heels, mostly. I'm interested in feminizing the workout space, because so much of the workout equipment is ugly."

The singer attributes her physique to sobriety and working out in heels

When asked about the heels, she compared her musical persona and being an artist to being in drag, in a way, speaking fondly of maintaining a sanctity in her life away from the public eye, whether that involved her lifestyle or her relationships.

"I'm fully out of drag today. I definitely have a persona — an expanded, fully realized version of myself that I tap into as a performer," the "Flowers" hitmaker emphasized.

"My mantra is, like any athlete, 'Practice how you perform.'"

"But then there's a level of my life that's super intimate, sacred, and secret. Sometimes I forget to talk about things that are a ­normal part of my day-to-day, like texting with Beyoncé."

Of her "II Most Wanted" collaborator and the Cowboy Carter creator, she expanded: "I think it's a really cute part of our relationship, because over the past couple of years I've really locked down on my privacy and on what I share with the public. She's the same way."

"Part of our relationship is the safety between us. The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her."

"Part of our relationship is the safety between us. The songwriting or the work is just a small part of my relationship with her — or with Dolly [Parton], or with anyone. Our personas have a relationship, but then we have a relationship. And I love that."