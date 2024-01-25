It's not just Claudia Schiffer: The cat is fashion’s hottest statement piece

It was only a matter of time before the feline fans made cats high fashion (again) and it seems that 2024 is the year.

Amid the glamour of supermodel Claudia Schiffer wearing an eye-catching Versace dress to the Argylle premiere in London, an unconventional accessory caught our attention. Claudia was spotted with a backpack that matched her dress in an argyle yellow pattern, carrying her cat Chip. The feline features in the movie, so it's only natural they she should share the red carpet.

© Getty Claudia Schiffer brought Chip the cat who is starring in the new movie

You could argue that the cat trend has been done before, first sparking waves back in 2016 when Loewe presented its Fall/Winter collection, sending models down the runway with giant cat head pendants around their necks. In 2017 on the Gucci Cruise catwalk, models donned feline-adorned sweater knits, t-shirts, kilts and cross-body bags.

© Pietro D'Aprano Gucci Cruise collection 2018 © Karl Lagerfeld Karl Lagerfeld cat shirt © Getty Loewe Fall/Winter 2016

Karl Lagerfeld's love for his darling Choupette didn’t help either. The world's most famous and spoiled cat inspired a range of the late designer's collections, including his self-titled brand Karl Lagerfeld which is still selling t-shirts with a Choupette figure wearing a pair of Karl's iconic black sunglasses and life-size cross-body figurine bags.

Cats are back for 2024...

© Acne Studio's Acne Studio's newest 2024 collection © Victor VIRGILE JW Anderson's recent Fall/Winter 24 collection © Givenchy Givenchy's Menswear Fall/Winter 24 collection

Fast forward seven years and cats in all variations seem to be at the helm once again. Earlier this month JW Anderson and Givenchy presented garments with specific nods to the house cat at the Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 fashion week, where Acne Studios released a new collection with watercoloured pictures of furry friends on skirts, tops and jackets.

JW Anderson printed giant cat faces onto oversized sweaters whereas Givenchy chose to hide cat faces in light grey furry jackets and printed faces on tight tank tops. Two brands channelling the same animal motif is a coincidence but three, that's a more than a coincedence.

Alongside the rise of cat-inspired collections is the recent rise of animal ears on garments. Just recently Dua Lipa was seen sporting a black hoodie with cat ears. Over the last few weeks, the streetwear realm has gone crazy for Charles Jeffrey’s Loverboy beanies, all of which feature oversized cat or bunny ears.

© Gotham A certified slay if I do say so myself

Whether you love or hate the feline trend it is most definitely competing against bows, mob wife aesthetic and thick jersey headbands for January's top trending spot.