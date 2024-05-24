Miley Cyrus' major hair transformation has fans doing a double take

Miley Cyrus has once again captivated her fans with a dramatic transformation. The pop sensation, known for her ever-evolving style, revealed a stunning return to her natural roots in a recent Instagram post.

The 31-year-old singer shared a sneak peek of her upcoming appearance on David Letterman's Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.”

In the mesmerizing photo, Miley is seen performing in a dimly lit room, exuding confidence in a sleek black catsuit that perfectly showcases her toned figure.

The halter neck design beautifully highlights the intricate tattoos adorning her arms. However, what truly stole the spotlight was Miley’s luscious brunette locks, marking a departure from her recent blonde phases.

Miley’s hair journey has been nothing short of a fashion saga, from bold pixie cuts to striking black and blonde contrasts. Her new look, with shiny, layered chestnut hair cascading down to her waist, exudes a natural elegance that fans were quick to adore.

Announcing her Netflix appearance, Miley captioned the photo, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, tune in on @Netflix June 12th.”

Fans flocked to the comments, showering her with praise for her refreshed look. “Miley, you look like a real queen,” gushed one admirer, adding brown heart emojis and a crown. “You look flawless, mother,” another fan enthused.

© Getty Miley Cyrus' hair for 2023 was half brunette, half blonde

A third exclaimed, “THE HAIR IS GIVING,” while a nostalgic commenter noted, “She ateee Miley Stewart is back!” – a nod to her iconic Hannah Montana character.

Miley’s glamorous transformation was also featured on a recent magazine cover, where she posed with voluminous hair and a fluffy blue-gray jacket.

© Getty Miley Cyrus had big hair for the Grammys

However, this appearance sparked a whirlwind of speculation regarding possible cosmetic enhancements.

Some fans on Reddit pointed out her sharply defined facial features, debating whether buccal fat removal or new veneers contributed to her new look.

© Getty Images Miley as a blonde

“Can’t tell if it’s the buccal fat removal or the giant veneers that make her look so off these days,” one user pondered. Another questioned, “Is she able to close her mouth normally anymore? I’m not asking as a dig, but asking sincerely. She’s had so much work done to her lower face...”

One observer speculated, “She’s had the nose job for years, but yes, she is wearing contour on top of that. Honestly, with the buccal fat removal and new veneers on top of her nose job, she’s really working to complete her transformation into Tish,” referencing Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, 57.