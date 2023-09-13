Meghan Markle’s two-tone flats are the ultimate royal shoe trend for 2023

Today is the Duchess of Sussex's second day at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle’s second day at the Invictus Games means another day of us witnessing her impeccable 'effortlessly elegant' style agenda.

The fashion-forward duchess yet again proved how to use luxury accessories to make any outfit look expensive, and the designer shoes she wore for todays events are the ultimate royal shoe trend for 2023.

© Getty Meghan Markle wore two-tone ballet flats from Chanel on her second day at the Invictus Games

The former actress wore the ultra chic monochrome ‘Giselle’ V-Neck Sweater Blazer’ cardigan from J-Crew layered over a black vest top, and paired with oat-hued tapered shorts from cool-girl approved label Staud. She used diamond leaf-shaped earrings from Anita Ko, a black and gold belt from Givenchy and Chanel's cult-adored two-tone ballet flats to elevate her look.

Two-tone flats are 2023’s chicest shoes. The Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice, and ‘quiet luxury’ queen Sofia Richie have also sported various versions of block-coloured pumps, flats and heels over the course of the year.

© Getty Meghan Markle watches a children's event at the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf

To visit the Anna Freud Charity in London back in May, Princess Kate wore her trusty 'Fab' 85 monochrome heels from Alessandra Rich. We also know that she approves of two-tone ballet shoes - lest we forget when she stepped out in Camilla Elphick’s ‘Alicia’ flats at the Royal Charity Polo Cup and sent fashion fans into a frenzy.

Princess Kate wore her two-tone Alessandra Rich pumps earlier this year

At Ascot 2023, Princess Beatrice wore the chicest floral maxi dress from royal-favourite brand Beulah paired with a statement pink headpiece and the same Chanel pumps that Meghan wore to the Invictus Games.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice attended day one of Royal Ascot 2023 wearing a Beulah dress and Chanel two-tone pumps

For her first day at this year's games, Meghan wore a black A-line mid-length shirt dress from American clothing retailer Banana Republic paired with black stiletto pumps from her go-to footwear label Aquazzura and a leather belt from Bottega Veneta to elevate her look.



The two-tone shoe is a symbol of sophistication, therefore it's unsurprising the elegant shoe is on the Duchess of Sussex's footwear agenda.