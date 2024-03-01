Meghan Markle's effortlessly glamorous ski outfit is a love letter to minimalist fashion

Meghan Markle is back once again influencing our ski holiday wardrobe, and we can't get enough.

The Duchess of Sussex is the ultimate minimalistic fashion icon, consistently demonstrating the power of a neutral wardrobe and using capsule pieces to create refined, chic and elevated looks.

The 42-year-old is back in the mountains for the second time this year, this time with her friends and her children Archie and Lilibet at Powder Mountain Ski Resort in Utah. And the style icon schooled us in effortlessly glamorous slope-side fashion.

In images shared by her friends, Meghan nailed cosy-chic in a black duvet coat, ski trousers and a chunky ribbed beanie from Moncler.

She finished the look with padded gloves and round-framed sunglasses, perfecting cold-weather elegance.

Meghan often uses pieces from the same colour palette to create a look that feels understated yet full of impact. Her 'quiet luxury' wardrobe is also bountiful, and the duchess has a knack for using one designer piece to elevate an outfit - in this instance, her cool-girl Moncler hat.

Numerous mainstream fashion trends have made their way to the slopes this season, be that mob wife fashion, hues of red or statement trousers, but Meghan's outfit proved she's a timeless yet modern sartorial muse, who always wears fashion-forward pieces, but commits to clothing that transcends beyond the rapidly evolving trend cycles.

© Getty Images Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers camp in February

On her recent trip to Canada with Prince Harry to mark the one-year countdown until the 2025 Invictus Games, Meghan stunned in another versatile snow-approved look. She paired a white cashmere jumper with skinny trousers from the same colour palette, a Ralph Lauren quilted jacket and snow boots with a faux fur trim from Sorel.

Wearing all-white has been a major fashion trend this winter season, yet this colour palette has always been on Meghan's style agenda.

She's the ultimate style icon for any occasion.