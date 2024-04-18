Meghan Markle and Victoria Beckham are making slogan tees 2024's coolest t-shirt trend

The Duchess of Sussex has appeared in new images on the social media page for Alliance of Moms - a US-based charity that supports pregnant and parenting teens in foster care, to help them build a positive future.

In the photos, Meghan is captured looking effortlessly chic in a pair of light-wash blue jeans and a white t-shirt with her hair loosely waved, cascading down her back.

No royal does casual 'fits quite like Prince Harry's wife. Whether she's travelling with lust-worthy designer accessories or hiking in Montecito, the stylish former actress has got 'elevated off-duty' down to a T.

© Instagram /@allianceofmoms Meghan's slogan t-shirt read 'love like a mother'

This time she's swapped her luxury glad rags for a meaningful tee that raises money for a good cause, and it's actually bang on trend for 2024.

Meghan wore a slogan t-shirt that read 'Love like a mother' in bold red writing. In honour of Mother's Day in the US which falls on Sunday May 12th this year, Alliance of Moms created slogan tees as part of their 2024 campaign, with all profits going to "essential services, education, and advocacy so that young parents in foster care and their children can heal and thrive," the charity said in an Instagram post.

"This season, we're celebrating all those who mother and honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, and unconditional. We lift each other up with this love," it explains on its website, "We inspire and build community with this love. We give it to others, and receive it—so deeply and boldly. Support the Alliance of Moms mission to build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care. In honor of Mother's Day, support this campaign, and #LOVELIKEAMOTHER"

© Instagram / @allianceofmoms She reunited with fellow Suits star and friend Abigail Spencer

Slogan t-shirts were an A-list statement back in the 2000s and, like many Y2K-inspired trends, made a resurgence in 2023 with the likes of Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid championing tops that featured little wording, but said a lot (lest we forget Hailey's 'Nepo Baby' cropped tee).

But it seems they're not going anywhere for 2024, and Victoria Beckham was the first to suggest this when she starred in a Super Bowl campaign with David. Adding to her roster of iconic slogan tees, some of which include 'Fashion stole my smile' and 'My Dad had a Rolls Royce', VB simply wore one that said "David's Wife".

They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but the celebrities are proving that just a handful of actual words are enough to make a fashion statement...