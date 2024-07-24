Emily Ratajkowski harkens back to 2010s style in plunging bodysuit

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Picture this. It’s 2014. 5 Seconds of Summer are topping the charts, the Ice Bucket Challenge is dominating social media and Kim K just broke the internet with that magazine cover.

Alongside said cultural phenomena, plunging bodysuits are on the up, worn by first-year freshers and post-GCSE students heading off to Reading Festival peppered in plaid and Topshop denim shorts.

It seems that one person who is particularly nostalgic about the 2010s is Emily Ratajkowski. The model-slash-author shared a back-seat cab selfie with followers on Wednesday, sporting the relic that is the plunge-neck bodysuit for all to see and reminisce about.

© Instagram/EmRata The model wore a black bodysuit popularised in the 2010s

The model styled the slinky piece with some blue jeans and a distressed black bag by Acne Studios, coined the Platt Mini Cracked-Leather Shoulder Bag, in turn injecting the throwback outfit with some contemporary cool-girl charisma.

She further accessorised with gold jewels, including her favourite ‘Sylvester’ necklace which is a glamorous homage to her young son. Her chocolate hair was styled in a straighted, down-loose fashion, partially covering her face as she snapped the image.

© Instagram/EmRata Emily further wore Mango's striped halterneck top which exuded 1970s nostalgia

A peachy beauty blend offered a natural look for the model. A gentle tangerine-toned eyeshadow complemented a flutter of fine mascara and a rose-tinted lip look, outlined with some cinnamon-toned lip liner.

Simply captioning the post: “Summer of feeling the context of all in which I live and what came before me,” Emily included another string of images in the cryptic series.

© Getty The star was spotted in the high street look while mapping the NYC streets

The first showcased the author in Mango’s Striped Halterneck Top, which currently retails online for £29.99. The mother-of-one teamed the hippie high street staple with a set of hip-hugging, burgundy-toned yoga pants, fusing contemporary athleisure with quintessentially 1970s design.

In terms of footwear, the Versace muse swapped out her beloved Puma Speedcat Sparcos for a pair of chunky black sneakers. She was spotted out and about in New York in the outfit, accompanied by her beloved dog Columbo.

Emily’s outfit was completed by her go-to yellow Jacquemus shades, coined the Les Lunettes Ovalo Oval Sunglasses, which we see time and time again championed by the runway veteran.