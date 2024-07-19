Emily Ratajkowski just pulled on our Y2K heartstrings in a striped halterneck crop

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The street style queen has done it again, inspiring hundreds of thousands of fashion obsessives while out on her daily NYC hot girl walk, and this time she’s making a case for yoga pants and Y2K crop tops.

© Getty Name a more stylish duo

Stepping out yesterday in the Big Apple the High Low with EmRata podcast creator decided on a set of hip-hugging burgundy-toned yoga pants which she paired with a cropped, v-neck collared pink and white striped vest, a fan favourite amongst all who knew what was good for them back in the mid 2000’s.

© Getty The girl loves her yellow sunnies

Because she’s never one to do things in halves, Em accessorised her look with her current favourite yellow framed sunglasses, the same pair she’s been wearing on repeat for the last couple of weeks, a caramel-hued leather handbag which is designed to look like a shopping bag and her slew of personalised gold necklaces. For footwear, the model and muse swapped out her beloved Puma Speedcat Sparcos for a pair of chunky black sneakers.

Over the last few weeks Em has been a fan of styling her athleisure with everyday statement pieces and her recent sidewalk strutting look is no different. Spotted just yesterday with her BFF Colombo in a set of grey mini yoga shorts, a crisp white crop top and sneakers.

© Getty Emily wore a boho midi dress with her beloved Puma Speedcats

It’s no secret that Emily and her heatwave wardrobe has been a constant inspiration to fashion girlies around the globe, proving on more than one occasion that summer slip dresses and white lace look best when worn with comfortable kicks and a set of sunnies - just take her boho-approved sheer white maxi dress and red hot sneaker combo that she wore just a few weeks ago as an example.

We can’t help but wonder if Emily’s athletic sprinkled style switch-up is going to become her new go-to for the summer sun months but we can’t deny that we’re loving the comfortable yet chic casual looks and will most definitely be donning our own yoga pants for the everyday.