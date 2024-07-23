Emily Ratajkowski pairs 'cowgirlcore' bikini with seriously divisive shoes

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Surprise, surprise, the queen of itsy bitsy bikinis is once again up to her old tricks. Emily Ratajkowski just teamed a cowgirlcore-inspired swimwear option with a set of soon-to-be sell-out bizarre beach shoes - and it's a pairing you don't want to miss.

© Instagram / @emrata Brb, off to buy a cow print kini

Posting to her 29.8 million Instagram followers yesterday, the street-style maven traded in the New York City streets for a beachside escape. In one image, Emily can be spotted taking a selfie of herself sitting seaside in a cow print bikini top, a pair of barely-there black bottoms with white stitching details, a black straw cowboy hat and her favourite gold necklace stack.

© Instagram / @emrata Unfortunately we can't find an ID for the shoes

In another photo, the High Low with EmRata podcast founder and host snapped a POV shot of herself walking down a set of stairs, focusing on her bizarre red, Croc-like ballet flats - a style only Emily Ratajkowski could effortlessly pull off. Also spotted in the snap is a plastic cup, which we can only hope is filled with fizzing Prosecco, as after all, it wouldn’t be an R&R beach day without one.

As we all know Emily is no stranger to rocking an itsy bitsy bikini, whether it be on holiday or on the streets of NYC, preferably paired with sneakers, tube socks and a iced latte.

© Instagram / @emrata The queen in action

Just last month, the mother of one called upon her wardrobe go-to for her birthday celebrations, donning one of her tiniest multi-coloured options with a red and white striped over shirt and matching micro shorts.

Just days before that, she made a serious style statement in a ‘not safe for work’ printed Fruity Booty bikini and matching boxer shorts for a Monaco vacation.

As we head (finally) into warmer weather here in the UK, EmRata’s Instagram page has been on constant refresh as there’s no It-girl who can quite match up to her and her summer-style wardrobe.